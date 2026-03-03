KSI Buys into Former EFL Club, Gives New Meaning to ‘Race to Division One’

KSI, world famous YouTuber, streamer, musician, entrepreneur and all-round celebrity, announced he is buying into English soccer club Dagenham & Redbridge.

Real name Olajide Olatunji and otherwise known to friends and colleagues as ‘J.J.’—KSI has stated his goal is to eventually take Dagenham to the Premier League.

That ambition draws similarities to the ‘Race to Division One’ videos he created during the early years of his own rise on YouTube, the idea being that FIFA gamers could rise from Division 10 at the bottom of the ladder in ‘Head to Head Seasons’ by winning sufficient matches to progress to higher leagues. The ultimate goal was, of course, Division One—now, in real life, it’s the Premier League.

“I’m so excited to start this journey,” KSI posted on X. “It’s gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge … back to the glory days. For those of you that are OG fans (Race to Division One), you’ll know that this is a full circle moment for me.”

The club from east London currently competes in the National League South, the sixth tier of the English league pyramid and one step below where Wrexham began their rapid ascent under the co-ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

The Daggers, formed as recent as 1992 following a merger between two existing clubs—no prizes for guessing their names, first entered the EFL with promotion to League Two in 2007. The team eventually peaked with a single season in League One in 2010–11, but suffered relegation from the EFL into the National League only five years later. After nine campaigns at that level, Dagenham dropped into the National League South at the end of last season.

KSI Reveals Dagenham & Redbridge Inspiration, Ambition

“Years ago, I saw the excitement, the happiness, the joy,” KSI added in his announcement video. “I want to bring that back and then surpass it. With this club, I want to do the unthinkable. I want to take Dagenham & Redbridge to the Premier League.”

Realistic, at least, the 32-year-old admitted the project will “take time” and the first target is securing promotion back to the National League as soon as possible.

“I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners, but I’m reachable. You can literally tweet me, and I’ll see it. I’m approachable,” he assured fans.

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll is a Dagenham& Redbridge player, shareholder. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

KSI’s empire is already vast, including several ventures as part of YouTube supergroup Sidemen, the Prime brand co-owned with Logan Paul, a professional boxing promotion and a role as the president of Baller League UK. His net worth is estimated at around $100 million.

He is “buying” Dagenham & Redbridge, although The Athletic has reported that it will be a minority stake of 20%, subject to National League approval. The club was taken over by investment consortium Happy Fan Group just two weeks ago.

U.S.-based businessman John Grabowski fronts the ownership group, declaring at the time: “Our immediate focus is on establishing a strong, professional foundation for the future.”

How Soon Can Dagenham & Redbridge Play in the Premier League?

Wrexham are within touching distance of the Premier League. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dagenham & Redbridge sit 13th in the current National League South standings, albeit only five points behind the playoff berths. If they make up that ground and earn promotion to the National League for next season, the minimum number of seasons needed to make the Premier League from that point would be four—five consecutive promotions overall. The earliest would be 2030–31.

While highly unlikely, it might not be impossible with good ownership and decision-making.

Wrexham have shown that heavy investment is enough to rise from non-league to the brink of the Premier League very quickly. The advent of the Hollywood era in north Wales didn’t equate to immediate success, but a third season of Reynolds-McElhenny control delivered the breakthrough promotion that has since been followed by two more, back-to-back-to-back.

Now, after a slow start to 2025–26, Wrexham look on course to finish in the Championship playoffs, which could put them just three matches away from reaching the Premier League for the first time, having won the National League as little as three years ago.

