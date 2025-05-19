Panthers Rookie Tetairoa McMillan Signs Exclusive Panini Deal
Panini America has signed an exclusive autographed trading card deal with Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, joins Panini’s roster of football-exclusive athletes.
A star at the University of Arizona, the Hawaii native finished his college career as the Wildcats’ all-time leading receiver with 3,423 yards. McMillian also ranks third in school history for touchdown receptions and fourth in total catches. His breakout 2024 season earned him First Team All-American honors from The Associated Press.
As part of the Panini deal, McMillan will be featured prominently across the company's NFL product lines, including its real-time Instant Card platform. Fans can now purchase limited-time Panini Instant NFL Rookie Premiere cards featuring McMillan and other top 2025 rookies at paniniamerica.net.
McMillan will also appear in Panini’s marketing initiatives, including the popular "Rated Rookie" content series. The first episode featuring McMillan launched on Friday, offering fans an inside look at the Panthers' new playmaker.
“TMac is an exciting player on the field and a great kid off the field,” said Jason Howarth, Panini America’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations. “We’re thrilled to welcome him as one of our newest exclusive NFL athletes. We know he’s going to do big things in Carolina, and we look forward to supporting him throughout his NFL journey.”
McMillan joins a star-studded rookie lineup at Panini that includes Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe.
The Panthers rookie's debut in the trading card world is expected to be a major draw for collectors as excitement builds for the 2025 NFL season.
“It’s an incredible honor to partner with Panini and a dream come true to have my own NFL trading card,” McMillan said. “I can’t wait to see my first Panini cards in my Panthers uniform. I hope that fans will enjoy them.”