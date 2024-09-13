Alas, 22/23 The Cup checklist arrives... release draws near
It was bound to happen, right?
Sooner or later Upper Deck would send out the checklist for the 22/23 version of its premium product — The Cup.
Now, for those of you who aren’t maybe as familiar with The Cup as some others — simply put, it’s the standard product in the hockey hobby.
Now, the pandemic set Upper Deck back, and the product being released next week is actually for a season, and rookie class, from 22-23 (so no Connor Bedard in this release).
That said, any release of The Cup is a huge deal in the hobby.
Let’s take a second here and rundown some of the highlights of a product that is, essentially, one highlight after the next.
—One rookie autograph patch (RPA) or Exquisite Collection RPA card per box.
—One numbered rookie, veteran or legend autograph memorabilia card, booklet or printing plate per box.
—One autograph card, autograph jersey card or autograph booklet per box.
—Two non-auto/memorabilia Base Set, non-auto/memorabilia insert, non-auto memorabilia, non-auto/memorabilia printing plate and/or redemption cards.
The Cup is known for the premier rookie cards of some of he game’s most exciting young players. Here’s a look at some of the key rookies found in 22/23 The Cup.
Matty Beniers
Matt Boldy
Wyatt Johnston
Owen Power
Juraj Slafkovsky
Shane Wright
Brandt Clarke
Jack Quinn
Jake Sanderson
Look for 1-of-1 Dual Shields, more and expanded booklets, LogoMarks, Inked Impressions and more newly added cards found in this year’s The Cup. Not to mention, the perennial standards found in the product for years such as Limited Logos, Emblems of Endorsement and Cup Trios, just to name a few.
The Cup has a price of around $1,000 per box, with each box/tin containing one pack of six cards.