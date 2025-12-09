Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Lightning-Canadiens, Bruins-Blues, Stars-Jets)
There is a big 10-game slate on the docket in the NHL on Tuesday night.
My best bets for tonight are targeting two a home favorite, a road underdog, and a road favorite.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 9.
NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Montreal Canadiens (-125) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
- Boston Bruins (+124) at St. Louis Blues
- Dallas Stars (-142) at Winnipeg Jets
Montreal Canadiens (-125) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning played well again on Monday night but got shut out in Toronto for their second straight shutout loss and fourth defeat in a row. They got Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov back for that one, but Andrei Vasilevskiy is still out, meaning that Brandon Halverson should be making his season debut in net tonight.
Halverson allowed five goals in his only NHL game with the Lightning last season, and has a decent .901 save percentage in the AHL this season. But it’s a tough spot for him and the Lightning tonight in Montreal.
I’m going to fade the Lightning here in this situation as the Canadiens look to get back on track at home against a tired Tampa Bay squad.
Boston Bruins (+124) at St. Louis Blues
The Blues return from a three-game road trip to host the Bruins on Tuesday night. It will be the third game in four nights for St. Louis, while Boston had two days off following a 4-1 win over the Devils.
The Bruins have now won two games in a row and three of their last four. They’re 4-3-0 in their last seven games while being underdogs in each contest.
Jeremy Swayman has been terrific between the pipes for Boston, who could be getting Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak back on this road trip. Even if those two guys don’t play, I like Boston as road underdogs tonight in St. Louis.
Boston did just beat St. Louis 5-2 last week to top it all off.
Dallas Stars (-142) at Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck backstopped the Jets to the top spot in the Western Conference last season while earning the Vezina and Hart Trophies for his efforts. Now, with Hellebuyck on the shelf, Winnipeg is struggling.
The Jets have just two wins in their last seven games, and those victories came against two lackluster opponents in the Predators and Sabres. The Stars are a notch or two above those two squads.
Dallas has won three in a row and seven of their past eight with the only loss coming in overtime. In fact, the Stars are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games since November 8, and going on the road isn’t an issue for them with a 10-1-4 record while the Jets are 7-5-0 at home.
