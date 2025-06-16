Red Sox Trade Rafael Devers To Giants - The Impact On His Cards
The Boston Red Sox have traded their all-star 3B Rafael Devers (and his full contract) to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Jordan Hicks, top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison, power-hitting outfielder James Tibbs, and 18-year-old international signee Jose Bello. Although it may not seem like a great return, this trade marks the final chapter in the recently-choppy relationship between the Red Sox front office and Devers who has been quite vocal about his utilization.
With that said, the trade of a three-time All-Star and one of baseball’s most consistent offensive forces is a tremendous move no matter how you slice it. Boston who currently sits at 37-36, and coming off a 3-game sweep of the New York Yankees must now rely on its existing roster, the upside Harrison brings to the table and the long-term potential of both Tibbs (the 13th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft) and Bello, who are both untested at the MLB level to drive thier success over the next several seasons.
From a hobby perspective, the Devers’ trade will certainly spark immediate interest among collectors. Recent sales of his key rookie cards include a 2014 Bowman Draft 1st Bowman Refractor PSA 10 selling for $83.07 on June 11th, a 2018 Topps Chrome “Batting” PSA 10 selling for $29.99 on June 15th, and a 2018 Topps Finest Rookie Refractor PSA 10 selling for $23.50 on June 14th. If Devers’ can bring his veteran leadership and hitting consistency to the Giants and play a key role in their hunt toward October.
With his trade to the Giants (who currently sit at 41-30 and are 2nd in the NL West) there could very well be a resurgence in the demand for his cards and collectibles across all of the secondary marketplace. For example, collectors could begin to stock up on both his rookie cards from Bowman and Topps as well some his later issue autographs.
This is one trade that hobby will be keeping a close eye on especially as the 2025 MLB continues onward and the landscapes of both the AL East and NL West could be directly impacted.