Shohei Ohtani Liquid Gold 1/1 Pulled
Topps Unveils New, Ultra-rare 'Liquid' Parallels
The hunt for gold is over, liquid gold. Popular breaker Blez Sports pulled the 2024 Diamond Icons 1/1 Liquid Gold Shohei Ohtani, a card that's sure to pull at least four figures (and maybe more) if it hits the market - a search on 130point.com showed a 2024 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Clear White Shohei Ohtani 1/1 non-licensed auto hitting just over $1,000 on March 3rd.
Liquid gold is the latest advancement in card production, and new to the Topps lineup in 2024 Diamond Icons. Its never-before-seen shine is next to none. When the 1/1 Paul Skenes was pulled last month by a collector in Nashville, the VP of Nash Cards Wade Rodgers said "It shines different than a regular refractor," and that they could tell immediately how unique it was.
Topps Generating More Talk on Upcoming 'Liquid' Parallels
Topps touted this new breed of cards hard, with multiple marketing campaigns that included teaser social media posts, product photography previews, and time on YouTube.
Even non-numbered Liquid Silver cards carry a premium, the cards are said to be very short printed, and be high in value. A Shohei Ohtani Liquid Silver card last sold, according to eBay sold listings, for $3,599 on February 25th, and a Paul Skenes Liquid Silver went for $4,751 on February 22nd. A simple eBay search of "2024 Topps Diamond Icons Liquid" under sold listings shows only five sales (one Ohtani, one Jackson Chourio, one Paul Skenes and two Aaron Judge's), not one selling for less than $2,000.
Paul Skenes Liquid Gold 1/1 Pull Shared Between Father and Son
The few currently for sale on eBay are all listed for no less than $1,000. The Aaron Judge Liquid Gold 1/1 is listed on auction with a starting bid of $10,000 with four days left. Currently there are no bidders, but it remains to be seen how long that will last, or if the seller will have to find another auction house to put it on the market for high roller card bidders.