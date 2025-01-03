Sports Illustrated MLB Player of the Year in Cards: Aaron Judge
In a season full of historic achievements and headlines from players like Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr., and Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge has been named the MLB Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated.
Though the New York Yankees’ season did not end with a World Series Championship, Judge himself excelled in almost every statistic imaginable. The 6’7” outfielder had 58 home runs, just four shy of his American League record 62 during his MVP season in 2022, and the most of any player this past season. Judge’s other season record stats included: 144 RBI, 10.8 WAR, .701 slugging, 1.159 OPS, 458 on-base percentage, 133 walks, and 322 times on base.
The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Aaron Judge, Sports Illustrated’s MLB Player of the Year:
1. 2013 Topps Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Rookie Autograph Purple Refractor 05/10 Aaron Judge BGS 10, Autograph 10
Sold for $82,500 on August 26th on eBay
2. 2017 Topps Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Baseball Red Refractor 2/5 Aaron Judge BGS Pristine 10, Autograph 10
Sold for $79,300 on September 28th on Goldin
3. 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Orange Refractor Rookie Autograph 2/25 Aaron Judge BGS 10, Autograph 10
Sold for $72,000 on October 25th on Fanatics Premier