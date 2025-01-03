Collectibles On SI

Sports Illustrated MLB Player of the Year in Cards: Aaron Judge

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images / David Dermer-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a season full of historic achievements and headlines from players like Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr., and Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge has been named the MLB Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated

Though the New York Yankees’ season did not end with a World Series Championship, Judge himself excelled in almost every statistic imaginable. The 6’7” outfielder had 58 home runs, just four shy of his American League record 62 during his MVP season in 2022, and the most of any player this past season. Judge’s other season record stats included: 144 RBI, 10.8 WAR, .701 slugging, 1.159 OPS, 458 on-base percentage, 133 walks, and 322 times on base. 

Aaron Judge Baseball Cards: 5 Cards to Collect to Celebrate 55

The top three highest selling cards of 2024 for Aaron Judge, Sports Illustrated’s MLB Player of the Year:

1. 2013 Topps Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Rookie Autograph Purple Refractor 05/10 Aaron Judge BGS 10, Autograph 10

Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Purple Refractor RC AUTO 05/10 BGS 10/10
Card Ladder

Sold for $82,500 on August 26th on eBay

2. 2017 Topps Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Baseball Red Refractor 2/5 Aaron Judge BGS Pristine 10, Autograph 10

2017 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs Red Refractor #CRA-AJ Aaron Judge Signed Rookie Card (#2/5) - BGS PRISTINE/Black Label
Card Ladder

Sold for $79,300 on September 28th on Goldin

3. 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Orange Refractor Rookie Autograph 2/25 Aaron Judge BGS 10, Autograph 10

2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Orange Refractor Aaron Judge ROOKIE AUTO /25 BGS 10
Card Ladder

Sold for $72,000 on October 25th on Fanatics Premier

Aaron Judge's Rubble & Crew Appearance Immortalized in Upcoming Baseball Card

Lucky eBay Buyer Strikes Gold With Aaron Judge Rookie Card

Published |Modified
Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

Home/News