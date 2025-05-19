The Early Cards of NBA Draft Combine Stars
The NBA Draft combine is an opportunity for prospects to impress the league's scouting infrastructure and work their way up the draft board. The increased hype and attention can also help their card value, as prospecting collectors try to assess which way the draft is heading, and who may become a star of the class of 2025. Let's take a look at a few prospects who helped themselves at this year's NBA Draft combine.
Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils
Obviously, there's not much Flagg could have done at the NBA combine to raise his stock, as he's the presumptive top overall draft pick. That said, it's a sign of Flagg's confidence and competitiveness to take part at all. When it comes to his cards, Flagg is the runaway Hobby leader of this class, but in the space between March Madness and the draft, it never hurts to have a prospect stay in the public eye and continue to own the narrative.
Flagg's PSA 10 2024 Bowman University Chrome Black Wave Refractor sold for $305. Card Ladder registers 11 sales of $300 or more since yesterday, including a top sale of $3,200 for a Red Wave Auto /45.
Tre Johnson, Texas Longhorns
Johnson's impressive combine performance included solid measurables and one of the top shooting performances of the week. Johnson hit on 68% of shots attempted in his combine drills. Johnson may have an outside shot of going as high as third in the draft and should be a lock for the top 10 by the time draft comes around.
Johnson cards remain affordable, and might represent some value, as his rise up the draft charts and his star potential is an intriguing combination for collectors to consider. This 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Sensational Signatures Tre Johnson Gold Auto /10 sold for $260 on Saturday. An unnumbered auto of the card sold for $32.
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn Tigers
Pettiford is a fascinating prospect, who only added fuel to the fire with a standout effort at the NBA combine. A phenomenal scrimmage performance saw the guard put up 23 points to go along with 8 assists, and 4-8 from distance. Adding the quality game-action to extremely good testing makes Pettiford one to watch. He still could struggle to get a first-round grade, having come off the bench at Auburn during his freshman season.
If he chooses to head back to school, Pettiford could seriously enhance his draft status and his star power, as he should be one of the most dynamic players in the nation next year if he's at the college level. Pettiford's 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Class Penmanship Auto fetched $30 yesterday.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Edgecombe, who has been listed as high as #2 in mock drafts, currently sits at #4 over at NBADraft.net - and his elite athletic testing and measurements should do nothing but help his chances to stay in the very top of this year's lottery. He projects as a top-tier 3 & D players and his top-level vertical and athleticism should see him in many a highlight reel even in his rookie season.
The former Baylor star was a bit overshadowed by the likes of Cooper Flagg and Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but his potential is real. Edgecombe's 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Penmanship Auto 1/1 sold for over $500 in January. An auto version of the card sold for $63 on May 15.