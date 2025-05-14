With The NBA Draft Looming , Dylan Harper's Cards Are Taking The Hobby By Storm
Now that the Dallas Mavericks have won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery its highly anticipated that they’ll be selecting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick, but what about the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers, who pick 2nd & 3rd, respectively? There’s no doubt that the next player in line behind Flagg is none other than Dylan Harper and while these two storied franchises decide whether or not to pick him 2nd or 3rd overall, I think it’s best we look at the recent sales of some of his autographed cards.
Despite not yet playing a single minute of professional basketball, Harper’s trading cards are already highly sought after and are commanding top dollar reflects on his upside potential both on the court and in the hands of hobby collectors. Here’s a look at three of his recent PSA 10 Autographed Card sales:
On April 25th, a 2024-25 Bowman U Now On-Card Autograph Purple Parallel numbered to 25 and graded PSA 10 sold on eBay for a staggering $999.
On April 9th, a 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Autograph Red /5 PSA 10 fetched $710.
On May 18th a 2023 Leaf Web Exclusives Next Gen Autograph /272 PSA 10 sold for $175.
The scarcity of Harper’s highest-graded cards, especially low-numbered and lower-population PSA 10s has enhanced their appeal among high-end collectors who are banking on his projected upside once he’s selected in the draft.
Dylan Harper’s early upside trajectory mimics that of such recent stars as Victor Wembanyama, Zaccharie Risacher and Alexander Sarr, especially since card collectors and hobby investors are equally recognizing the long-term upside and rarity of Harper’s pre-draft graded autographed cards. Although his NBA destination is yet to be determined, Dylan Harper is already one of most talked about and sought-after young athletes in the hobby today.