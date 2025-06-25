The Amazing Draft Night Cards of LeBron, Kobe and other NBA Greats
The NBA Draft is finally here. It's a special night that lives in the memory of every NBA draft pick: the moment they've been building toward for so long, a reward for so much hard work. The Hobby has a long history of commemorating these occasions, and through the years, has captured the franchise-altering picks (and some league-altering trades) with cards that take us back to the moment it all began for these superstars in the NBA. Let's take a look at some of the best cards that capture NBA Draft night.
Perhaps the most coveted NBA Draft night card of them all, this 2003 Topps LeBron James card shows one of the most hyped prospects in the history of American sports dressed up for draft night at MSG, holding that Cleveland jersey that he would make the stuff of legends. The Kid from Akron had arrived, with his hometown team nonetheless. This Gold version of the card, numbered to 99, sold at auction for $102,000 in 2020.
When it comes to legend-making nights, Steph Curry's 2009 draft is up there with any in the history of the league. The Davidson star had risen to prominence with some magical efforts in March Madness during his time at the school, but still fell to seventh overall, selected by the Golden State Warriors who he would eventually turn into once of basketball's greatest dynasties. Famously, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected not one, but two point guards (Ricky Rubio and Johnny Flynn) directly ahead of Curry. In a true sliding doors moment, the Knicks, whose MSG was hosting the draft, are said to have been set on taking Curry with the very next pick. How different it all could have been.
Curry's 2009/10 Panini Prestige draft cards are some of the most valuable in history. This Auto version of the card sold for $8,400 in 2024. Cards from the set have sold for as much as $20,400, and Card Ladder registers 96 sales of Curry cards from 2009/10 Panini Prestige of $1,000 or more.
While the Knicks can claim to have just missed out on an all-time great, it's even worse when your team actually picks a legend, but trades him away before draft night is even over. This 1996 Press Pass Basketball card captures a moment Charlotte Hornets fans long to forget. Not only is the card a great design, with a fantastic image of Kobe celebrating during his time at Lower Merion High School, the card lists Bryant as Charlotte's pick, with the unfortunate decision, 'Traded to Los Angeles' at the bottom of the card.
The Unicorn, Victor Wembanyama, was the most highly-touted draft prospect in recent years. Already, he's frightened the entire league with his seemingly limitless potential. The Spurs stand to draft second in the 2025 NBA Draft, and will likely find a running mate who can help elevate the franchise along with the All-World talent they drafted first overall in 2023. To give an idea of just how fast Wemby rose to Hobby prominence, this Topps Now auto numbered to 10 sold for over $30,000 at auction on October 26, 2023 - a mere four months after Wembanyama heard his name called.
Tonight, with the likes of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper set to get draft night cards of their own, The Hobby will continue the strong tradition of commemorating this very special moment in any player's career.