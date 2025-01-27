Collectibles On SI

The Million Dollar Woman: Naomi Girma Breaks Women's Soccer Transfer Record

The American defender's rise to the top of the game continues as she heads to English powerhouse Chelsea FC in $1.1 million transfer. What does it mean for collectors?

Michael Terry

Nov 30, 2024; London, England; United states defender Naomi Girma (4) dribbles the ball in the first half of an International friendly at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; London, England; United states defender Naomi Girma (4) dribbles the ball in the first half of an International friendly at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images
Naomi Girma, the consensus best central defender in the world has a new home. While a move away from NWSL's San Diego Wave has been seen as inevitability, the closing of the transfer to Chelsea FC is still a historic moment. It is a testament to Girma's talent and potential that she became the first million-dollar transfer in women's soccer, and not one of the game's glamorous attacking stars. Coming in at #2 on ESPN's top 50 female players in November, behind reigning Ballon D'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, Girma's USWNT coach Emma Hayes described her as "the best defender I've ever seen."

Naomi Girma | 2022 Parkside NWSL Signature Series Rookie RC Auto 1/1 / Cardladder

Girma's biggest single sale listed on Card Ladder came on October 17, 2024, when a 2022 Parkside NWSL 1/1 rookie auto went for $3,800. More recently, a 2022/23 Obsidian Soccer Girma /5 went for $700 on January 6 of this year.

2022/23 Obsidian Soccer Naomi Girma Green Etch /5 / Cardladder

Naomi Girma's transfer to Chelsea, the club that her national team manager Hayes used to coach, is an exciting next step for America's biggest talent. A true generational talent, Girma's move to Chelsea FC puts the rising star on the biggest European stage, as the West London club is a fixutre in the UEFA Women's Champions League. In addition to building her profile as she chases the biggest club trophy in world soccer, Girma's status in The Hobby should grow as she should get some shine in future Topps' UWCL offerings, as well as Panini's Barclays Women's Super League (Chelsea's domestic competition) sets.

Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

