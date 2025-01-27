The Million Dollar Woman: Naomi Girma Breaks Women's Soccer Transfer Record
Naomi Girma, the consensus best central defender in the world has a new home. While a move away from NWSL's San Diego Wave has been seen as inevitability, the closing of the transfer to Chelsea FC is still a historic moment. It is a testament to Girma's talent and potential that she became the first million-dollar transfer in women's soccer, and not one of the game's glamorous attacking stars. Coming in at #2 on ESPN's top 50 female players in November, behind reigning Ballon D'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, Girma's USWNT coach Emma Hayes described her as "the best defender I've ever seen."
Aitana Bonmatí wins second consecutive Women's Ballon d'Or: three great Bonmatí cards for new collectors
Girma's biggest single sale listed on Card Ladder came on October 17, 2024, when a 2022 Parkside NWSL 1/1 rookie auto went for $3,800. More recently, a 2022/23 Obsidian Soccer Girma /5 went for $700 on January 6 of this year.
BBC Women's Footballer of the Year: Looking back at each nominee's rookie card
Naomi Girma's transfer to Chelsea, the club that her national team manager Hayes used to coach, is an exciting next step for America's biggest talent. A true generational talent, Girma's move to Chelsea FC puts the rising star on the biggest European stage, as the West London club is a fixutre in the UEFA Women's Champions League. In addition to building her profile as she chases the biggest club trophy in world soccer, Girma's status in The Hobby should grow as she should get some shine in future Topps' UWCL offerings, as well as Panini's Barclays Women's Super League (Chelsea's domestic competition) sets.