The Missing Superstars of 2025 Topps Heritage
Like most checklists these days, the 2025 Topps Heritage checklist is loaded! Shohei Ohtani? Check! Paul Skenes? Check! Aaron Judge? Check! In fact, each of these players has multiple cards and inserts in the set. And thanks to the various subsets and extras the release is famous for, the set's checklist also includes retired greats such as Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mays.
Cards of this dream-team outfield come courtesy of a subset called "The Topps News All-Time All-Stars," a 2025 reboot of "The Sporting News All-Time All-Stars" of the original 1976 set.
RELATED: Five Essential Baseball Cards of Hank Aaron
Whereas the All-Time All-Stars lineup in 1976 featured each of eight position players, a right-handed pitcher, and a left-handed pitcher, the 2025 lineup is a bit more puzzling, consisting of a catcher, a pitcher, a shortstop, and SEVEN outfielders! It's therefore more than fair to ask where, for example, "Why no second baseman?" Recognizing that Topps wanted all new players versus the 1976 original, that rules out Rogers Hornsby, but what about Jackie Robinson, Joe Morgan, or Eddie Collins? Ditto third base where Mike Schmidt, George Brett, or Wade Boggs would have made for a welcome addition to the checklist.
However, the subset's greatest omissions are the tremendous Negro League Stars who, in 2018, Major League Baseball declared major leaguers, and whose statistics just this year became part of the official MLB record book. Take Josh Gibson, for example. Not only is he widely considered the greatest home run hitter in Negro League history, he is also the owner of the highest official single season and career batting averages in Major League history! Ditto slugging percentage and OPS as well.
RELATED: Will Topps or Panini be the First to Honor the "Jackie Robinson of the NFL?"
One might suspect the reason Gibson didn't make the All-Time All-Star team is that Topps might lack permission to use his likeness on cards. However, the opposite is true. Topps indeed has a licensing agreement in place with Josh Gibson Enterprises and has featured the Hall of Famer on numerous other recent cards. Another Negro League great Topps has permissions for is the legendary Satchel Paige. After all, Old Satch would seem particularly valuable on a team missing a first, second, and third baseman! #IYKYK
If collectors are lucky, Topps has neither forgotten about the Negro Leagues nor saddled the set with an all-time "lineup" somehow devoid of key positions. Instead, it was simply the plan all along to save the best for last. If so, perhaps Heritage High Numbers will add a second tranche of players who not only fill out the team's roster but reflect the newfound (MLB official) major league status of the greatest players ever to play the game.
RELATED: Five Essential Jackie Robinson Baseball Cards
Though some (but not all) of these players would require new licensing deals, what a finish to this promising Heritage subset it would make to round out the Topps News All-Time All-Stars with not only Josh Gibson at catcher and Satchel Paige on the mound but Oscar Charleston, Martin Dihigo, Bullet Rogan, Buck Leonard, and Turkey Stearnes on the squad! Adding these major league greats would take a subset that currently has many collectors screaming "make it make sense!" and turn it into an all-time classic.