The Mount Rushmore of NHL Cards
From the crisp corners of Gretzky’s rookies, to the shiny foil of modern day superstars, NHL cards are not just a snapshot of a picture, they are a piece of history frozen in time. Among the thousands of cards rises a top four that stand above the rest. As powerful as Ovi’s one timer, and as crisp as a Crosby pass, these cards both pass eye tests and the monetary value. As the same with the MLB, NFL, NBA, and UFC Mount Rushmore, there will be guidelines to determining which four cards stand tall and make the cut:
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
#4 - Connor McDavid 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Auto /99
While Connor McDavid may not be on the Mount Rushmore himself (as of now), there can be an argument to be made for his rookie patch auto to be one of the top four. McDavid has transformed modern day hockey and revolutionized the game with speed, skill, and power all in one. There is no question why his nickname is “McJesus”, as he simply does whatever he likes with ease on the ice. This card is a modern day hockey grail and has sold for $102,000 both as a BGS 9.5 and a PSA 9.
#3 - 2005 The Cup Sidney Crosby Rookie Patch Auto /99
With phenoms like Jagr and Lemieux, nobody could have imagined another hockey player from Pittsburgh living up to the hype. However, “The Kid” has done just that over the course of his illustrious career. Three Stanley Cup Championships, Two Conn Smythe Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Hart Memorial Trophies, and 1,687 points later, Sidney Crosby has been one of the most consistently dominant hockey players to ever touch the ice. Crosby’s ability also support the sales of this beautiful rookie card. In raw form, this card sold back in 2024 for about $4,000. One of the highest sales came from a BGS 10 pristine, which sold for $125,000 in 2020.
$2 - 1966 Topps Bobby Orr Rookie Card
Bobby Orr didn’t just play defense, he redefined the role and made it popular for the next generation. His blend of speed, vision, and offensive dominance as a defenseman changed how the game was played and has ultimately contributed to the speed of today’s game. Aesthetically, this card gives the appeal of an “old time” card with Orr’s face in the middle of a wooden border (which makes it look like an old television screen). In February of this year, a PSA 8 sold for $91,500. Interestingly, a “test” version of this card was produced by Topps for the United States (in English) which resulted in an auction sale of $240,000 at REA.
#1 - Wayne Gretzky 1979 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card
There’s legendary, then there’s Wayne Gretzky. The Great One simply had an untouchable, record shattering career, and while everyone looks up to him, he is still revolutionizing the game of hockey. With four Stanley Cup wins, nine Hart Trophies, ten Art Ross Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies, and 2,857 career points, Gretzky is without a doubt the greatest to ever do it. In fact, if you eliminate all the games where he scored one, two, or three points, he would still have over 1,000 career points (mind boggling). His 1979 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card is the cream of the crop, and the face of the NHL sports card market. This card sold as a PSA 9 in February of this year for $140,300. The record high of this card as a PSA 10 was sold in 2020 for $1.29 million. Not only is Wayne Gretzky the Great One on the ice, but his O-Pee-Chee card is The Great One in the hockey sports card market.