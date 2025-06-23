Kevin Durant Trade Reaction Gets Topps Now Card
While sitting on stage at the Fanatic Fest at the Javits Center in New York, Kevin Durant found out he is being traded to the Houston Rockets.
His reaction is now going to be displayed on a Topps Now card.
The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade the 15 time All-Star to the Houston Rockets. In return the Suns will receive Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, this years number 10 pick in the NBA draft, as well as five 2nd round picks.
"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it," Durant told Kay Adams on Sunday. "Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I'm glad it's over with."
Per ESPN, the Houston Rockets were a top 3 destination for Durant. The other two were the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
Topps Now is known for taking an epic moment, and producing a card for a short period of time. Kevin Durant's reaction to the news is nothing short of amazing considering you hardly ever see real life reactions of athletes getting news like this.
The big chase of this card, is one lucky fan will receive his 1 of 1 gold autograph inscribed "New City, Same Sniper".
Topps Now will have the Kevin Durant reaction card available until June 25th. Beyond the base card, there will be parallels numbered to 99, 75, 50, 25,10, and 5.
Kevin Durant has already cemented himself as one of the greatest Power Forwards of All-Time. Its going to be fun to watch him pair up with a young and exciting team like the Rockets. Stacked with young talent like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and veteran star Fred VanFleet, Durant may be the missing piece the Rockets need to win a title.
Houston, take it easy on the rest of the league.