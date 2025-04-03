Pledge your Allegiance WWE Fans, Chelsea Green will be at Fanatics Fest!
The second annual Fanatics Fest is fast approaching. As we head toward June. Fanatics has continued to release the names of athletics and other stars that will be making appearances at this year’s event including more stars from the world of WWE and pro wrestling. Last year WWE and their wrestling stars were a big part of the event so I certainly expected a lot of their superstars to make the trip to the Javits Center. Returning superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Tiffany Stratton will be joined by newcomers to the event including one of the fastest rising stars in WWE, United States Champion Chelsea Green.
Since I last discussed Green, she has continued her steady rise toward superstardom. Although this cliche is thrown around a lot in pro wrestling, Chelsea Green did truly make history when she became the first Women’s United States champion. She continues to do great work as champion, excelling at everything that’s been asked of her. Whether it’s being trusted to work with young stars like Gulia and Sol Ruca, being the over the top comic foil, or taking crazy bumps like she did at Money in the Bank, she maximizes every minute of screen time she’s been given. I personally feel like it’s only a matter of time before she’s in the main event scene and hopefully given a world championship run.
That said, Fanatics Fest will present a great opportunity for fans to meet Chelsea Green and get photos and autographs. Wrestling stars in general tend to be really great with fan interactions and from what I’ve heard, Green is no exception. She’s on record as saying how much she enjoys meeting fans, and is always very generous with her time and attention. If you’re a fan of Green’s and going to Fanatics Fest definitely take advantage of this opportunity to meet her. The arrow is pointed up for Chelsea Green and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.