Topps Now Cards Celebrate Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
WrestleMania 41 is in the books. While the event itself received mixed reactions from fans not so much for the outcomes but the execution. There were several highlights including Jacob Fatu winning his first singles title when he defeated LA Knight for the United States Championship on Night one and Paul Heyman betraying not one but two of his closest allies when he turned on both his best friend CM Punk and his tribal chief Roman Reigns. This allowed Seth Rollins to score the victory in the main event of Night 1. To celebrate, Topps released Topps Now cards that commemorate both moments.
Jacob Fatu
Jacob Fatu, a member of the Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, made his WWE debut in June of 2024 immediately aligning himself with Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline faction. Known as the Samoan werewolf, Fatu’s rare blend of athleticism, intensity, look, and charisma immediately stood out with many saying it was only a matter of time before he climbed up the card and claimed a singles championship.
That finally happened when he defeated LA Knight to win the United States championship at his first WrestleMania, a moment that Topps captured on a Topps now card. As with other Topps Now releases, the Fatu cards include low numbered foil parallels starting at 50 and below including a 1/1 foilfractor. The series also includes autograph parallels as well, although those start at 10 and below. Fortunately for fans and collectors, Fatu signed earlier enough in 2024 to be included in WWE Topps Chrome with his autographs still selling well to date. It would not be a surprise if autos from the Topps Now set were equally as popular as Fatu’s star continues to rise in the WWE
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman
One of the more shocking moments of WrestleMania 41 came during the main event on night one as three of the greatest wrestlers of this generation squared off in a grudge match to settle feuds old and new. Heading into the event the focus was on CM Punk cashing in his favor to have Paul Heyman be in his corner for the main event. This added tension to the main event as Heyman had previously spent the past four years as the wiseman to the tribal chief Roman Reigns.
The shock came when Paul Heyman betrayed not one, but both of his allies and aligned himself with Seth Rollins. Like Fatu’s victory, the moment when Heyman raised Rollins’s hand in victory was captured on a Topps Now card. Also like the Fatu set, the Rollins/Heyman cards include low numbered foil parallels starting at 50 and below including a 1/1 foilfractor.
However, unlike the Fatus set, the only autograph is a dual 1/1 dual signature foilfractor with both Rollins and Heyman’s signatures. The lucky fan that pulls that auto should expect it to be very valuable. It probably won’t reach the value of the Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott Topps Now triple auto if it went to auction but it has a good chance to come close.