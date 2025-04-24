Travis Hunter’s Top 3 Pre-Draft Sports Cards
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Travis Hunter. Before he hears his name called on draft night, collectors everywhere should be stocking up and taking notice of Hunters sports card prices. Projected to go number 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns, Travis Hunter is simply an athletic freak of nature…a specimen if you will. If you haven’t heard, Hunter does his best Shohei Ohtani impression, and not only plays offense, but also is a star on defense. While being one of, if not the best Wide Receiver in all of college football, he was also one of the very best Cornerbacks across NCAA as well.
Just this past season, Hunter reached 1,258 receiving yards on 96 receptions, and ended the season with 15 touchdowns. On defense, Travis had 35 total tackles, and 4 interceptions for the season. To put the cherry on top, he was the Heisman Trophy Winner, forever cementing his name as the season's best collegiate football player. With so much hype behind Travis Hunter being one of the best duel threats since his collegiate coach, Deion Sanders, it is worth taking a look at his top 3 sports cards (with sales) and how his market can be affected after draft night.
#1 - 2023 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto - Orange Shimmer Refractor /25
With only 25 copies of this card, this unique card has already shown a strong sale of $880 on October 9th of 2024 in PSA 10 form. This card also holds strong value in raw form, while selling for $375 back in January of 2024. With that being said, this card should see a strong bump in comp prices after he is drafted very early on, and the hype behind him continuing to surge.
#2 - 2023 Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto - Gold Lava Refractor /50
While this card has 25 more copies than the last, the latest sales are showing a big price jump from the Orange Shimmer /25. While being more aesthetically pleasing, the color match of the golds go together as smooth as Hunter plays on the field. A PSA 10 last sold on December 23rd for $1,400. Also, back in November the raw form of this card sold for $450. This card will serve as one of Hunter’s greatest collegiate cards and whoever is holding this card on draft night should see a significant price jump before his pro cards surface to collectors.
#3 - 2023 Bowman Chrome University #36 Prospects - Superfractor 1/1
While other cards hold significant value in Travis Hunter’s card market, this 1/1 Superfractor may be the “Coup de grâce”. Its uniqueness, as well as the color match of the golds leave this card as one of the best on the planet for not only Hunter’s market, but for anyone's market in this year's draft. This card sold back in September for $7,500...which leads to the question of what a sales price would look like the day after the draft. My guess would be roughly $8,500-$9K with the surrounding hype of Thursday's draft.
What happens after the draft?
Although nobody can tell the future, it is hard to say that the Travis Hunter card market won’t see a significant jump after the draft on Thursday. While Roger Goodell announces his name and the offensive/defensive highlights roll on, viewers will be reminded of how dominating Travis Hunter was, and will be bullish on his card market. If you are holding a top card of his now, you may be holding onto history…and if you aren’t, then you better start hunting.