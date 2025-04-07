Travis Hunter Signs Exclusive Autograph Deal With Panini America
Panini America announced on Monday that it had signed an exclusive autographed trading card deal with former University of Colorado and 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes, earned numerous accolades that also include the Fred Biletnikoff (top receiver) and Chuck Bednarik (top defensive player) awards.
Hunter is expected to be one of the first players chosen in the upcoming NFL Draft this month and plans to play both positions as a pro.
Panini said it will feature Hunter throughout its lines of Panini NFL products, including their Instant Card platform and select marketing initiatives as part of the partnership.
“Travis is a singular talent who has performed incredibly both on and off the field,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations at Panini America. “He has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to supporting him both as he begins his NFL journey and in the years to come.”
Hunter was also named the Associated Press Player of the Year and was also chosen as the 2024 Academic All-American of the Year.
“As I enter into the professional phase of my career, I’m excited that one of the first deals is an exclusive autograph trading card agreement with Panini,” Hunter said. “As a kid, I collected Panini cards and imagined my face on a card one day. To know that fans will be able to get my Panini rookie card all over the world is a dream come true.”