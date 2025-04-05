Travis Hunter Has Very Special Request for Roger Goodell at NFL Draft
There are only 20 days remaining until Travis Hunter hears his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell during the 2025 NFL draft. When Goodell does say out his name, position, and announces the team selecting him, Hunter has a specific request—he wants Goodell to call him both a wide receiver and cornerback when stating his position.
"He better say wide receiver and DB. He's got to," Hunter told CBS Sports after his pro day on Friday.
Though it's uncertain if the team that drafts Hunter will have him play at both wide receiver and cornerback during his career, Hunter did play the two positions throughout his college career, and does deserve to be recognized as a two-way player entering this draft.
It also makes sense for Goodell to label Hunter as both positions since some teams prefer Hunter at wide receiver and others think he's a cornerback first, and that preference could potentially change once Hunter begins an offseason program.
Either way, Hunter's intent is to keep playing both cornerback and wide receiver, but that decision will ultimately be made by the team that drafts him.
“I’d like to play both sides of the ball,” Hunter said at the NFL combine in February. “If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides. I’ve been doing it for a long time. Don’t see why I can’t continue. They say nobody has ever done it for real the way I do it. I tell them I’m just different. I am a different person.”