Spencer Schwellenbach Rookie Cards as He Begins Season On Fire
Much has been made of the Atlanta Braves disappointing start to the season, but starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach has been nothing short of a silver lining. Indeed, the right-hander led Atlanta to its first win in eight tries to open up the 2025 MLB campaign, with a masterful 8-inning, 10-strikeout, 2-hit, 0-walk, 99-pitch outing in the Braves' 10-0 win.
Scouting Grades (Per MLB.com): Fastball: 60 | Slider: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 55 | Overall: 55
Schwellenbach, Atlanta's #3 prospect in MLB Pipeline's 2024 rankings, Over his first two starts, Schwellenbach has thrown 14 scoreless innings, with 14 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, and 1 walk. Only 24, Schwellenbach dealt with injury after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but looks healthy so far this year. Could his cards be worth a look?
Schwellenbach is among the rookie class of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. A Red Foil RC /5 sold for $249 in late February. An auto version of the red /5 is the top Schwellenbach 2025 Series 1 sale at writing, coming in at $579.
It will be interesting to see if Schwellenbach's hot start draws attention. Today, a Green Auto /99 sold for $150. An Orange Auto /25 is currently listed on Ebay for $305.
Schwellenbach's 1990 Topps Baseball insert auto card /50 sold for $105 on April 4. 2025 Series 1 Schwellenbach autos can be had on Ebay currently for as low as $25.
As to his early Bowman cards, the second-biggest sale of a Schwellenbach, per Card Ladder, came on April 1, at $1,150 for his 2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Orange Auto /25. Versions of the card with the same grade sold for $270 in June 2024, $500 in January 2025, and $950 on March 20. A PSA 9 is currently listed on Ebay for $925.
Autographed versions of the card are listed on Ebay, at writing, from $89.99 to $2,499 for a red refractor numbered to 5.
While Schwellenbach has generally been seen by talent evaluators as a solid mid-rotation talent, the early returns in 2025 suggest keeping an eye on the 24-year old.