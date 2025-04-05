Collectibles On SI

Spencer Schwellenbach Rookie Cards as He Begins Season On Fire

Michael Terry

Apr 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (56) throws against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Much has been made of the Atlanta Braves disappointing start to the season, but starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach has been nothing short of a silver lining. Indeed, the right-hander led Atlanta to its first win in eight tries to open up the 2025 MLB campaign, with a masterful 8-inning, 10-strikeout, 2-hit, 0-walk, 99-pitch outing in the Braves' 10-0 win.

Scouting Grades (Per MLB.com): Fastball: 60 | Slider: 60 | Curveball: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 55 | Overall: 55

Schwellenbach, Atlanta's #3 prospect in MLB Pipeline's 2024 rankings, Over his first two starts, Schwellenbach has thrown 14 scoreless innings, with 14 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, and 1 walk. Only 24, Schwellenbach dealt with injury after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but looks healthy so far this year. Could his cards be worth a look?

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Spencer Schwellenbach Red /5 / Card Ladder

Schwellenbach is among the rookie class of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. A Red Foil RC /5 sold for $249 in late February. An auto version of the red /5 is the top Schwellenbach 2025 Series 1 sale at writing, coming in at $579.

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Spencer Schwellenbach Green Auto RC /99 / Card Ladder

It will be interesting to see if Schwellenbach's hot start draws attention. Today, a Green Auto /99 sold for $150. An Orange Auto /25 is currently listed on Ebay for $305.

2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 1990 Topps Baseball Auto /50 Spencer Schwellenbach / Card Ladder

Schwellenbach's 1990 Topps Baseball insert auto card /50 sold for $105 on April 4. 2025 Series 1 Schwellenbach autos can be had on Ebay currently for as low as $25.

2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Spencer Schwellenbach 1st Bowman Orange Auto /25 / Card Ladder

As to his early Bowman cards, the second-biggest sale of a Schwellenbach, per Card Ladder, came on April 1, at $1,150 for his 2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Orange Auto /25. Versions of the card with the same grade sold for $270 in June 2024, $500 in January 2025, and $950 on March 20. A PSA 9 is currently listed on Ebay for $925.

2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Spencer Schwellenbach 1st Bowman Auto / Card Ladder

Autographed versions of the card are listed on Ebay, at writing, from $89.99 to $2,499 for a red refractor numbered to 5.

While Schwellenbach has generally been seen by talent evaluators as a solid mid-rotation talent, the early returns in 2025 suggest keeping an eye on the 24-year old.

Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

