The Bobblehead and The Best Topps Now Shohei Ohtani Cards
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first defending champion to start a season 8-0, overcoming a 5-0 deficit to defeat Atlanta 6-5. The game featured the first MVP-moment from 3-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. On his Bobblehead Night, Ohtani came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth in a tie-game. With one out and nobody on base, and promptly launched a home run on the first pitch of the at-bat. Topps commemorated the occasion with a twist on a Topps Now card.
In addition to the base card and numbered parallels, Ohtani's newest Topps Now chase will include a short-printed card starring Ohtani's Bobblehead. Limited to 17 copies (Ohtani's jersey number), the card is available until 2:30 EST Friday.
The base card will include numbered parallels of 50, 25, 10, 5, and a 1-of-1 Foilfractor, and features an image of Ohtani pointing a finger to the sky in celebration of his walk-off homer.
This is already the third Ohtani Topps Now card of the season. The first marked his home run in the second game of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs. The run, printed to 26,931, included a Ohtani relic with a game-used base.
The second Tokyo Series Topps Now card featuring the superstar alongside his Japanese teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki included their first-ever triple autograph card. The print run of 99,226 is by far the largest of the season so far. Ohtani's solo card is the second-highest print run. Juan Soto's Topps Now card commemorating his first home run as a member of the New York Mets comes in third, so far, at 10,738. The numbers are a testament to Ohtani's dominance in the sport and the hobby.
Per Card Ladder, Shohei Ohtani has the two biggest Topps Now sales of all-time, and both have come this year. On February 23 a 1-of-1 Gold Inscribed Auto celebrating Ohtani's 50/50 season sold at auction for $225,700.
On March 29, a 1/1 Gold Inscribed Auto commemorating his joining of the 40/40 club in August of last year went for $123,200.
The last time a player won back-to-back NL MVPs was Albert Pujols in 2008 and 2009. It's looks like it's may take a lot for someone to dethrone Ohtani.