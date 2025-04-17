Travis Scott’s Topps Chrome Cactus Jack Boxes will be Back at WrestleMania 41
With WrestleMania 41 just days away, Topps dropped another announcement about an exclusive collectibles release for lucky WWE fans making the trip to Las Vegas. According to social media posts, Topps in collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack would be releasing Cactus Jack x WrestleMania Topps Chrome boxes. The boxes would contain two parks per box with a guaranteed ray wave refractor in each box. In order to purchase the boxes, fans have to be present at WWE World at WrestleMania and enter into a raffle where winners will get to purchase the boxes at the event.
This will be the second collaboration between Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Topps. At the first Fanatics Fest in August of 2024, Topps released MLB Topps Chrome Cosmic x Cactus Jack boxes. Like the WWE WrestleMania Boxes, those who wanted to buy the boxes had to be present and had to enter a lottery to purchase a box. The Cactus Jack x Topps Chrome Cosmic boxes were a big hit at Fanatics Fest and still remain popular with recent sales for unopened boxes going for between $1500-$1800 per 130point.
As for the checklist, it consists of 100 current WWE stars and legends. Along with current stars like Rhea Ripley, Travis Scott, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and legends like the original Cactus Jack (alter ego of WWE star Mick Foley) that will have inserts and autographs in this product, two notable names caught my attention. Specifically, NXT stars Gulia andStephanie Vaquer will have autographed cards. This set would be the first time both rising stars have had officially licensed WWE autos in a Topps product. For that reason, I would anticipate both Gulia and Vaquer to be two of the top chases in the set. As I said earlier, the MLB Topps Chrome Cosmic x Cactus Jack boxes sold at Fanatics Fest were both very popular and very valuable. It would not be surprising if the WrestleMania Topps Chrome x Cactus Jack boxes were as well. `