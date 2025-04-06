Alexander Ovechkin's Career Goals Broken Down by Opponent
Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time career goals mark this week, when he scored two goals in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks for his 893rd and 894th goals of his career.
Ovechkin then broke Gretzky's all-time record on Sunday, April 6 against the New York Islanders with a rocket in the second period from the left wing.
The 39-year-old Ovechkin has scored 50 or more goals in a season nine different times, including in his age 36 season in 2021-22. That year, he became the oldest player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.
Ovechkin has scored 41 goals this season, as he remains one of the league's top forwards late into his career. Here's a complete of Ovechkin's career goals broken down by opponent as he prepares to pass Gretzky as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.
Opponent
Career Games
Career Goals
Anaheim Ducks
27
12
Arizona Coyotes
26
10
Boston Bruins
69
30
Buffalo Sabres
67
42
Calgary Flames
27
18
Carolina Hurricanes
92
52
Chicago Blackhawks
26
17
Colorado Avalanche
27
12
Columbus Blue Jackets
49
26
Dallas Stars
27
12
Detroit Red Wings
38
25
Edmonton Oilers
26
17
Florida Panthers
74
45
Los Angeles Kings
28
12
Minnesota Wild
25
20
Montreal Canadiens
60
39
Nashville Predators
29
19
New Jersey Devils
78
42
New York Islanders
72
45
New York Rangers
76
46
Ottawa Senators
60
38
Philadelphia Flyers
78
52
Pittsburgh Penguins
79
42
San Jose Sharks
29
17
Seattle Kraken
8
5
St. Louis Blues
28
21
Tampa Bay Lightning
83
51
Toronto Maple Leafs
61
45
Utah Hockey Club
2
2
Vancouver Canucks
28
16
Vegas Golden Knights
13
8
Winnipeg Jets
75
57