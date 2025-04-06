SI

Alexander Ovechkin's Career Goals Broken Down by Opponent

The Capitals star passed Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. Here's a full breakdown of every goal he's ever scored.

Mike McDaniel

Alexander Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. Here's a full breakdown of every team he's ever scored against.
Alexander Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. Here's a full breakdown of every team he's ever scored against. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time career goals mark this week, when he scored two goals in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks for his 893rd and 894th goals of his career.

Ovechkin then broke Gretzky's all-time record on Sunday, April 6 against the New York Islanders with a rocket in the second period from the left wing.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin has scored 50 or more goals in a season nine different times, including in his age 36 season in 2021-22. That year, he became the oldest player in NHL history to accomplish that feat.

Ovechkin has scored 41 goals this season, as he remains one of the league's top forwards late into his career. Here's a complete of Ovechkin's career goals broken down by opponent as he prepares to pass Gretzky as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

Opponent

Career Games

Career Goals

Anaheim Ducks

27

12

Arizona Coyotes

26

10

Boston Bruins

69

30

Buffalo Sabres

67

42

Calgary Flames

27

18

Carolina Hurricanes

92

52

Chicago Blackhawks

26

17

Colorado Avalanche

27

12

Columbus Blue Jackets

49

26

Dallas Stars

27

12

Detroit Red Wings

38

25

Edmonton Oilers

26

17

Florida Panthers

74

45

Los Angeles Kings

28

12

Minnesota Wild

25

20

Montreal Canadiens

60

39

Nashville Predators

29

19

New Jersey Devils

78

42

New York Islanders

72

45

New York Rangers

76

46

Ottawa Senators

60

38

Philadelphia Flyers

78

52

Pittsburgh Penguins

79

42

San Jose Sharks

29

17

Seattle Kraken

8

5

St. Louis Blues

28

21

Tampa Bay Lightning

83

51

Toronto Maple Leafs

61

45

Utah Hockey Club

2

2

Vancouver Canucks

28

16

Vegas Golden Knights

13

8

Winnipeg Jets

75

57

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NHL