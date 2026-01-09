Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Alex Ovechkin, Kevin Fiala, Lawson Crouse)
The NHL has a small three-game slate on Friday night, and we have a player prop pick for each contest.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Alex Ovechkin, Kevin Fiala, and Lawson Crouse.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 9.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blackhawks
- Kevin Fiala OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Jets
- Lawson Crouse OVER 0.5 Points (+110) vs. Blues
Alex Ovechkin Anytime Goalscorer (+145) at Blackhawks
The Washington Capitals are one of my NHL best bets tonight, and I’m targeting the greatest goalscorer in the history of the league to find twine in Chicago as well.
Alex Ovechkin had a month-long lull with just one goal in 14 games from December 5 to January 4. However, he’s now scored in two straight games, including two goals against the Ducks earlier this week.
Ovechkin is up to 18 goals on the season, and we’re getting +145 odds for him to score on Friday night against the Blackhawks.
Kevin Fiala OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Jets
Kevin Fiala has been taking on more of a shooting role as of late for the Kings. The Los Angeles winger is averaging just shy of three shots on goal per game (121 SOG in 42 games), which has been climbing as of late.
Fiala has at least three shots on goal in each of his last five games and 12 of 17 contests dating back to the beginning of December. He has 47 SOG in total in that span, once again just shy of three per game.
The Jets allowed 30 shots to the Oilers last night and will have some tired legs tonight against the Kings. Look for Fiala to keep shooting in Winnipeg tonight.
Lawson Crouse OVER 0.5 Points (+110) vs. Blues
Lawson Crouse is currently playing on the top line in Utah with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. While Keller is -230 to record a point and Schmaltz is -165, we’re getting plus odds on Crouse to do so.
It does make sense, since the other two are on the first power-play unit and have 38 and 37 points to Crouse’s 20, but the big winger has been finding the scoresheet recently.
Crouse has a point in two straight games and four of his last five. The Blues just allowed seven goals to the lowly Blackhawks. The Mammoth’s top line should be able to generate a goal or two against St. Louis.
