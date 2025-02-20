Victor Wembanyama card values changing with season ending injury news
San Antonio Spurs' All-Star center, Victor Wembanyama, has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season due to a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder. This diagnosis, announced on February 20, 2025, came shortly after his participation in the NBA All-Star Game. The condition necessitates treatment with blood-thinning medications, rendering him unfit for contact sports for the foreseeable future.
Wembanyama's sophomore season was nothing short of remarkable. Averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, and 3.7 assists per game, he was a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. His historic performances included becoming the youngest player to record multiple five-by-five games and achieving a career-high 50-point game.
The abrupt end to Wembanyama's season has significant implications beyond the court, particularly in the sports card market. His rookie cards have been among the most sought-after collectibles, with prices reflecting his on-court success and potential. For instance, high-end cards like the 2023/24 Panini Prizm Victor Wembanyama First Off The Line Black Shimmer PSA 9 that sold for $516,000 at auction.
Historically, a player's injury can lead to immediate fluctuations in their card values. In Wembanyama's case, the severity of a DVT diagnosis may cause uncertainty among investors and collectors, potentially leading to a short-term decline in card prices. However, his young age and demonstrated talent suggest that, upon a full recovery, his card values could rebound, especially if he returns to his previous form.
The sports card market is influenced by various factors, including player performance, health, and career trajectory. While Wembanyama's injury is a setback, the long-term outlook for his cards will depend on his recovery and future achievements. Collectors and investors should monitor updates on his health and consider both the risks and potential rewards when making decisions related to his memorabilia.
Victor Wembanyama's season-ending injury introduces volatility into his sports card market. While there may be short-term declines in value due to concerns over his health, his proven skill set and potential for a successful return could restore and even enhance the desirability of his cards in the future.