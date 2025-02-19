How Much Are Caitlin Clark Prizm Rookie Cards Worth?
It didn’t take long following the release of 2024 Prizm WNBA to start seeing Caitlin Clark rookie cards appear for sale online. At the time of this article, her Prizm base rookie cards have been selling for upwards of $70 - a remarkable figure for a base rookie card, especially when you compare that to the fact that her Select base rookie was selling for around $20 leading up to the Prizm release. Prizm is generally considered the premier product so it’s not surprising to see those cards selling for higher than Select, but are they really that much more valuable?
In comparison, Victor Wembanyama’s Prizm base rookie cards currently sell for about $20. Are her cards really 3x more desirable than Wembanyama? He too is a generational talent that pumped excitement both into the sport and hobby, much like Luka Doncic, and others before.
One of the key differences between the prices for those two generational players is supply. Put bluntly, there are far more NBA products on the market than WNBA, meaning that there have been more chances for someone to pull a Victor Wembanyama rookie than a Caitlin Clark rookie.
Not to mention, collectors generally gravitate towards new products. In this case, the new release happens to be one of the most awaited, meaning that some of this is simple market hype.
Another interesting comparison is that of what we saw with the Jayden Daniels market. He too appears to be a generational player that experienced a meteoric rise in popularity with the Commanders’ playoff run. While most are aware of the sharp decline Daniels’ cards have experienced since then, Clark’s Silver Prizm cards are selling for about the same price as Daniels' were at their peak - and she’s currently in the middle of her offseason.
While it’s safe to assume that Caitlin Clark’s rookie card prices will likely cool down from the hype surrounding the release, it’s worth keeping in mind that factors such as limited product availability, sustained collector interest, and the upcoming WNBA season may result in stronger values than people expect. Only time will tell.