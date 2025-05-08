Will Howard is Both a Steal in the Draft and in the Card Market
While the football world marveled over marquee Quarterbacks, and big names such as Travis Hunter and Shadeur Sanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked behind the scenes to land the possible steal in the draft, Will Howard. Drafted in the sixth round, Howard shows potential as a physically gifted and imposing QB, standing at 6’4”, 235 pounds. The National Championship winning Quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes impressed many draft connoisseurs, especially Quarterback expert Jon Gruden.
Gruden stated, “When you look at the Quarterbacks this year, and I’ll go on record here, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal in Will Howard. That guy’s a stud…I made the comparison to Josh Allen”.
Howard threw for 35 touchdowns, 4,010 yards, and had a 73% completion percentage, with only 10 interceptions. All the while, the Buckeyes, led by himself, won a little thing called the National Championship, ultimately giving him “big game feel” already. While many draft analysts predicted him being drafted in the second or third rounds, Howard falling all the way to the sixth means one thing for card collectors and investors: His cards are on sale.
Howards Bowman Chrome University Prospect Auto is currently on a 30-day decline of 2%. The last sale of a PSA 10 in this card sold for $123, while one sold back on April 26th for $150. While the raw form of this card is seeing a nice increase in percentage over the course of the past 30 days, the last few sales are trending downward. There was a 30 day high sale of $91 back on May 1st, then two days later, a rough decline, where it sold for $60.
On the other hand, a Will Howard card that is on a steady uptick is his 2024 Bowman Chrome University Sapphire Edition. PSA 10’s are up 50% over the last 30 days and are sitting around $70, whereas they were around $35 a month ago. Likewise, this card ungraded is averaging $10 sales as of May 4th, but were as low as $3.50 a month ago.
Although Howard fell to the sixth round, many believe that he fell to the perfect destination in the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the newly acquired DK Metcalf, the Steelers are looking to bolster an offense that was nonexistent last year, and at times could not manage a fourth down and half a yard to go. While many speculate that Aaron Rodgers will join the team mid-May, it is only a matter of time before the young QB gets a chance to lead a higher powered offense than both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields had last year.
For the sports card market, this means one thing. Now is the perfect time to stock up on the steal of the draft, because he may also be the steal of the sports card market. Don’t you wish you stocked up on Tom Brady back in 2000 when he was drafted in the 6th round?