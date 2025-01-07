WWE Raw on Netflix Live Results, Updates And Highlights
A new era begins on Monday night for the WWE. For the first time in the 32-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw, the show moves from cable television to streaming as the hit series moves to Netflix starting tonight from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
The show features a battle for the Ula Fala as the "OTC" Roman Reigns battles New Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa under Tribal Combat rules, which means there are none.
Other high-profile matches on the show include the heated grudge match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan puts the WWE World Women's Title at stake against No. 1 contender Rhea Ripley, and Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Jey Uso.
On Sunday, The Rock took to social media to reveal he'll be on the show. Exactly what he'll be doing isn't certain, but there are reports he will be opening the show.
Also, John Cena appears on the show. The 16-time WWE Champion begins his 2025 Farewell Tour on the WWE Raw debut on Netflix.
A memorable night is in store for the WWE Universe around the world and The Takedown will have live coverage of WWE Raw on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
THE ROCK IS IN THE HOUSE
The People's Champion, The Rock, is in the building, coming out to an enormous reaction from the crowd inside the Intuit Dome. What will "The Final Boss" have to say?
Triple H Kicks Off A Historic Raw On Netflix
After an amazing highlight package recapping some of the historic in WWE and pro wrestling, WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque stands inside the middle of the ring to welcome the fans to Raw and the Netflix Era.
What a visual to open the show.
A New Era For WWE
WWE Raw is now LIVE on Netflix.
WWE Raw on Netflix match card
Ula Fala match: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
WWE Woman's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
John Cena appears
The Rock appears
