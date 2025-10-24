NFL Super Sophomores to buy now

Second year NFL players always have a spotlight on them, especially if they had a successful rookie campaign. The question always looms as to whether or not that first season was a fluke, or something to build on for the future. Here are some sophomore players to look at buying today.

Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) fires the ball downfield | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drake Maye has made a leap already from his rookie season. In just seven games he has 12 touchdowns, he only had 15 total last year in 13 games. And he is only 500 yards shy of his season total yards from last year, and he's played about half the games this year as last.

Personal statistics aside, he has his team sitting in first place in the AFC East with a 5-2 record. And they still play the Giants, Browns, Dolphins, and Jets twice, poised to make a run for the AFC East title this year.

Drake Maye's rookie 2024 Topps Resurgence rookie patch autographed card, graded PSA Mint 9 with an autograph grade of 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/ynj43suk

One of Drake Mayes best card sales is from the 2024 Topps Resurgence products. His rookie patch auto (RPA) with a three-colored patch, graded a PSA Mint 9, went for $850 on October 24, 2025. according to 130 Point.

Kimani Vidal, RB - Los Angeles Chargers

After a sub-par rookie season in 2024, Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal was waived on August 26, 2025 as part of the final roster cuts. He was signed to the practice squad and wasn't promoted to the active roster until after week 4.

Although he didn't hit the field until week 5, Vidal has already had two 100-yard games out of just four he's played this season. He has accumulated 279 yards total when he had just 155 in 2024.

2024 Donruss Optic Kimani Vidal Rated Rookie Black Gold Autograph #/60. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/uT6RtB

Vidal's pricing is extremely economical. A search of eBay sold listings for his autograph cards shows most going for under $20. The above card, a black gold, licensed rookie autographed card, numbered to just 60, sold for $20.50 on October 7, 2025, just before his call up to the active roster.

Michael Penix, Jr., QB - Atlanta Falcons

11Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves the field following a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Michael Penix, jr., drafted at No. 8 overall surprisingly by the Atlanta Falcons, just over a month after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. While he sat the first chunk of the season, he was thrust into the starting role when Cousins wire mired in a slump. He's been the starter since.

In the same amount of games as 2024, he's already doubled his yardage and is just two scores shy of his 2024 touchdown totals. He's elevated Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts with his play and has his team sitting at 3-3.

Michael Penix, Jr.'s Panini Downtown, graded PSA GEM MT 10. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/m7wtj96n

The Downtown insert is always a great buy for any player. Penix has a great one with the RC logo, and according to eBay sold listings, a PSA 10 GEM MT copy is going to run you around $700 to $800. The most recent was sold on October 22, 2025.

Keon Coleman, WR - Buffalo Bills

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Keon Coleman is slowly gaining that No. 1 reciever option title in Buffalo. With a quarterback like Pro Bowler Josh Allen, being a wideout with the Bills is always a career booster. While he's been quiet since his week one, 112 yard performance, he does have the talent to elevate his hobby value.

When a player, on an elite team with an elite quarterback, is having some slow performances, it can be a great value with the potential just sitting there.

2024 Panini Prizm No Huddle Keon Coleman autograph, graded PSA 10 GEM MT. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/srldgr

One of his best cards out there, his 2024 Panini Prizm No Huddle rookie autograph, can be bought for under $200. The last sale, according to eBay sold listings, was $169.90 on October 16, 2025. But, if you're in the market for something cheaper, you can grab a card like his 2024 Topps Chrome green refractor autographed, graded PSA 10, for under $50. One sold for $47.77 on October 14, 2025.

