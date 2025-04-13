Best Nick Kurtz Cards as he Dominates Down on the Farm
The big bat in the Oakland A's farm system continues to do big things. Nick Kurtz, the 6'5 240-pound 22-year old first baseman is off to a historic start for Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. In his first 57 AB of the year, Kurtz has launched 7 homers, 21 RBI, 21 hits, while scoring 14 runs. He's batting .386 with an OBP of .417 and OPS of 1.285.
Beyond the numbers, Kurtz is just ripping the cover off the ball. Per MLB Pipeline, Kurtz has hit nine balls already this season at 105+ MPH, with six going for home runs. The questison is not if, but when the imposing Kurtz makes his MLB debut. When the time comes, can he form a dynamic duo with fellow top prospect Jacob Wilson, who is already lighting up the big leagues? Has the card market responded to Kurtz's start in Vegas?
Scouting Report (Per MLB.com) Hit: 60 | Power: 65 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 60 | Overall: 55
Kurtz currently ranks #35 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects. A 65/80 power grade could well end up being too low, but the MLB Pipeline scouting report is glowing in praise of Kurtz as a hitter. Per the report: "A huge 6-foot-5 left-handed hitter, Kurtz stands out for his easily plus power. His swing has plenty of leverage to drive balls in the air with bat speed and strength, but he’s far from just a slugger. Kurtz is a terrific all-around hitter who can hit lefties and righties alike, velocity and spin. His plate discipline is elite and he can crush the ball to all fields." Watching tape from his start in Vegas, Kurtz's power could be special.
The top Nick Kurtz sale of all-time, per Card Ladder, is $12,500 for a Kurtz Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Autograph Red X-Fractor numbered to 5, in January of 2025. A Black X-Fractor numbered to 10 went for $5,100 on February 25.
At the top end, Card Ladder registers 62 all-time four-figure sales of Kurtz cards, the first coming in December of 2024. 21 of those sales have come since March 1 of this year. 13 have come since April 1. Perhaps more tellingly, at writing, 8 of these sales have taken place since April 10. That included a $1,000 sale for a /199 auto version of the 2024 Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Prospect Autographscard.
One recent sale of another Kurtz offering was of a 1-of-1 Superfractor 2024 Bowman's Best Triple Auto card featuring the young slugger with Travis Bazzana of the Cleveland Guardians, and Jac Caglianone, the Royals phenom. All three are lighting up the minors. Caliagnone ranks #20 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, Bazzana is at #9. The card sold for $10,981.22 on March 29.
The market is clearly trying to get a sense of Kurtz's ceiling before he arrives in the big leagues. His 2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Draft Night Superfractor 1-of-1 is listed at $9,999 on Ebay currently. A PSA 10 /150 of the 2024 Bowman Chrome Draft Baseball Prospect Autographs card is up for $3,499. Auto versions of the card start at $174.99. A /499 is the lowest numbered auto up on Ebay of the card currently, and it's Buy it Now price is $350
The /499 1st Bowman auto has sold 12 times since April 8, ranging from $191-$350. As recently as late January, the card was selling from $117-$140.
While the Athletics wait to head to Las Vegas, the makings of a young core are emerging. Can Kurtz and current AL Rookie of the Year contender Jacob Wilson have developed into stars when the team finally heads to Sin City? Early signs are encouraging indeed.