First Look at 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends Entrepreneur Elf Cards
For the first time, VeeFriends characters will be showcased in their very own Topps Chrome trading card set. Following a presale from April 7 - 8, 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends will be released to the public on May 7.
Featuring 100 characters from the VeeFriends universe, the set includes base cards, refractors, parallels, inserts and autographed cards, all there for the chasing. Collectibles On SI has a First Look at one such insert: Entrepreneur Elf's Favorite Entrepreneurs, a collaboration between VeeFriends, Topps Chrome, and some of the most prominent entrepreneurs in the world.
For VeeFriends CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, the popular Entrepreneur Elf character was a perfect fit for trying something different. "We've signed a long-term deal with Topps, and we wanted to make a special insert each year featuring one of our characters that blends our make-believe world with the real world. This year we decided to focus on entrepreneurs."
The checklist includes Arianna Huffington, Ryan Serhant, Daymond John, Christina Tosi, Bobbi Brown, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mike Cessario, Stephen Ross, Bethenny Frankel, Steven Bartlett, Dana White, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin.
Entrepreur Elf's Favorite Entrepreneurs insert cards come in both autographed and non-autographed versions. In keeping with Topps Chrome offerings, numbered parallels are also there to chase, from Green Refractors numbered to 99, down to Superfractor 1-of-1 cards. Both Hobby and Blaster Boxes will be available.
RELATED: Gary Vee: The Creator of VeeFriends on How it All Began and What's Coming Next
Why Entrepreneur Elf? Vaynerchuk explained, "He's small and entrepreneurs always have to fight, always have adversity, always have to grow. And so that was a little bit of the origin of why he was chosen ahead of Entrepreneur Elephant and Entrepreneur Elk."
Dana White, the CEO of UFC, himself long been a huge proponent and fan of The Hobby, is among Entrepreneur Elf's Favorite Entrepreneurs. "There's not enough sentences to explain the incredible entrepreneurial application that Dana White has executed in building UFC to one of the most iconic sports in the world," said Vaynerchuk. "There just aren't many stories of a single operator throwing an organization on their back and building it to the heights of the UFC like Dana White has done."
RELATED: CollX is Sending One Lucky Collector to Fanatics Fest
Michael Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, and one of the most influential people in all of The Hobby also makes an appearance. "Michael Rubin was a very easy choice for this for many reasons, not withstanding the fact that he is the CEO of Fanatics which owns TOPPS. He's a rags to riches story, and has built one of the biggest companies in the world."
Vaynerchuk also added media mogul Arianna Huffington to the set. "Arianna Huffington is an entrepreneurial pioneer. She created the modern personal brand media company, something we admire at VeeFriends, and I, as the founder, admire very much. She's also an incredible entrepreneur and gives back to other entrepreneurs."
Actor, comedian, and entertainer Kevin Hart also features. Vaynerchuk said, "I'm sure a lot of people are going to see him be like, "Wait a minute, he's an actor. He's a comedian. He's famous." But if you look carefully, especially the last five to seven years, Kevin Hart has established himself as one of the great businessmen and entrepreneurs in our game. He was an easy choice."
As with much of what VeeFriends and Gary Vaynerchuk do, the hope is that 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends offers a chase that will be interactive. "What I'm most excited about is to see who completes their rainbows, said Vaynerchuk. "You get the base card (not autographed), the base card itself being autographed, the Red Auto /5, and the elusive 1-of-1 Superfractor. Complete the first rainbow of those four cards of one of these entrepreneurs, and share it on social. I'll amplify the accomplishment. The race for the first Entrepreneur Elf rainbow is now officially on."
The presale for 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends will roll out in two stages. Today, April 7, the first presale will be held at shop.veefriends.com for holders of VeeFriends Series 1 tokens with VeeFriends.com accounts and will run from 3PM EST - 9 AM EST on April 8. Directly following the close of that presale, will come the general public presale, running from 9 AM EST - 5PM EST on April 8 on Topps.com.