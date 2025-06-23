Marvel Exhibit at Fanatics Fest Shows Off 1/1 Collectibles
The Eye of Agamotto is a mystical artifact created by the first Sorcerer Supreme that holds and channels the power of the Time Stone in the MCU. It serves as a key relic used by Doctor Strange to combat threats throughout the Infinity Saga and is renowned for its ability to manipulate time and magical properties.
The 1/1 recreation of this sacred amulet features a luminous 19-carat rectangular-cut emerald that's set in gold and bronze, capturing Marvel's essence of ancient magic and time itself.
During my time at Fanatics Fest, I was amazed at the Marvel showcase featuring unique popular MCU relics at the "Museum of Greatness" collectibles exhibit. These one-of-a-kind masterpieces unite captivating storytelling and premium craftsmanship by using authentic, rare gemstones that are meticulously designed by the master artisans at East Continental Gems.
The Orb first appeared in the MCU in 2014 as the containment vessel for the Power Stone, an artifact of immeasurable energy capable of destroying entire civilizations. Due to its destructive capabilities, the Orb was hidden in a temple vault on the planet Morag until it was stolen by Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
This cosmic relic features a rare 33.86 carat purple spinel that's set in a sphere made of sterling silver and 18K gold.
Loki was first seen holding the iconic scepter in the MCU during The Avengers in 2012. Powered by the Mind Stone and its ability to fire effective energy blasts, the scepter was gifted to Loki by Thanos to command the Chitauri Invasion during the epic battle of New York.
Crafted in partnership with Spirit Ironworks, this exceptional relic is made from a polished stainless steel blade and a Nacal brass handle. The centerpiece of the weapon is a 20.26-carat yellow diamond that's beautifully encased in hand-blown blue glass.
The Infinity Gauntlet is hands down one of the most powerful and legendary weapons in the entire MCU. Created by Thanos as a way to wield the six infinity stones and control the population, it's the ultimate tool of cosmic balance and is capable of reshaping reality with a snap of a finger.
The six rare gemstones used to represent the iconic infinity stones include Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire, Amethyst, Spessartite, and Yellow Diamond, totaling over 150 carats. Valued at $25 million, it's the must-have collectible for Marvel Studios fans.