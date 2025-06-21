Suni Lee Had Funny Two-Word Response to Knicks Fan Who Shouted ‘OG’ at Her
When U.S. gymnast Suni Lee took the stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City over the weekend, New York Knicks' OG Anunoby was there cheering her on—in spirit, anyway.
Lee was joined by New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, Giants wideout Malik Nabers, sportscaster Noah Eagle and a few others on a panel during NYC's annual Fanatics Fest, and one of the natural topics of conversation was Lee's now-well-known fandom for the Knicks.
Lee started to discuss how she got "sucked into" cheering for the Knicks this year when a fan in the audience hilariously shouted," OG!"
There was a slight pause as Lee and the crowd laughed at the fan's endearing tease.
"Outta pocket," Lee said.
Catch that funny moment at the start of the video below:
As is already cemented in recent Knicks lore, Lee had an unexplained effect on Anunoby when she attended her first-ever Knicks game at Madison Square Garden last April. Lee was seen sitting courtside as Anunoby put up 32 points to help lift the Knicks to a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns.
From there on out, fans created endless memes and video content linking Lee and Anunoby, suggesting that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was Anunoby's lucky charm at home games.
The Knicks' luck eventually ran out in the NBA playoffs when they fell to the Indiana Pacers in a six-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals, but no one would soon forget Lee and Anunoby's charming on-court magnetism.