WWE Star Chelsea Green is the Winner of Fanatics Fest
Fanatics Fest has come and gone. The three day event certainly lived up to the hype, as over 125,000 fans packed the Javits Center for meet and greets, autograph signings, exhibits, panels and the first ever Fanatics Games. Now that the event is over, it’s time to declare a winner not just of the games entire Fanatics Fest event. Some might say that it was Tom Brady as he won the first ever Fanatics Fest Games. Others might say Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin as the event was considered a major success. Others would say Matt Dennish, the fan who shocked the world when he came in third in the Fanatics Fest games. All three, especially Dennish, are worthy candidates. However, after having been to the event, I can confidently declare the winner of Fanatics Fest 2025 to be your first, longest reigning, perhaps best ever Women’s United States Champion, and Command-HER in Chief, WWE star Chelsea Green.
So if you’ve read this far, you’re probably wondering why Chelsea Green won Fanatics Fest so I’ll make the case for her victory clear. The first reason she won was that much like on WWE TV, Green made her presence felt throughout Fanatics Fest. For example, she filmed a funny sketch with vendor Santiago Sports Cards where she tried to sell her Zelina Vega cards for her Topps Chrome frozenfractor parallel. Second, she made an appearance with Tyler Breeze and Big E in the WWE Fanatics Live channel ripping WWE Topps Chrome cards. Lastly, like a true woman of the people, she took time to hold babies and shake hands with all of her fans.
All joking aside, Chelsea Green did really go above and beyond for all of her fans at Fanatics Fest. Her autograph and photo op line took the longest to get through (which is a good thing) because she took the time to give every fan and collector their moment. She even signed items and took pictures with fans outside of her scheduled autograph and photo appearances for anyone that approached her.
Green was gracious, friendly, and really went out of her way to make everyone feel special, including this author when she told me that she enjoyed my writing. She also encouraged me to keep the articles coming and when your Command-Her in Chief issues you a directive, you follow it. In my opinion, it’s still only a matter of time before she rises to the top of the Women’s Division and wins a world championship, so pledge allegiance to Chelsea Green WWE fans and collectors, before it’s too late.