Paul Skenes Gets First Solo Cover With Topps Finest
Paul Skenes gets his first solo box cover with Topps with 2025 Finest, according to a social media post by the card company. Skenes was the solo cover boy for Panini's Donruss product this year. He was also included with other players on the cover of 2024 Topps Archives.
But for Topps, Skenes has always had to share the limelight, until now. Skenes is following-up his rookie year with another outstanding season. Currently he has a 2.03 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched over 18 games. He's a candidate to start this year's All-star game for the National League.
The image is a shot, mid-windup, from the waist up showing him and his iconic mustache.
Topps Finest is one of the bigger product releases of the year. Featuring the top players, this product design is always filled with crazy color designs numerous parallels to collect. While it does not typically bring the resale value of a Topps Chrome, the bigger names and autographs can still pull premium on the secondary market.
Not many details have been released yet, but multiple outlets have indicated the release date to be around August 25th.