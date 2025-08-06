Password protected: Jhostynxon Garcia’s star and hobby market set to surge
If you had a chance to read my MLB trade preview or follow MLB prospects you’re probably familiar with the name Jhostynxon Garcia and his rise up prospects rankings. Nicknamed The Password, Garcia has made his way onto several top prospect ranking sites Top 100 lists including Baseball America (BA) and MLB Pipeline. Leading up to the deadline, Garcia’s name had come up in a lot of trade rumors however, the deadline came and went and he was still playing for the Red Sox AAA affiliate in Worcester, MA.
For those unaware of his history, Garcia was signed by the Red Sox along with his brother out of Venezuela in 2019. Garcia was considered a lesser known player and was not ranked at the top prospect in the Red Sox international class. Garcia has obviously outplayed those early expectations ranking 95th and 89th on BA and MLB Pipeline’s top 100 Prospects. Also being involved in trade rumors had zero negative effect on Garcia as he batted .417/.462/ 1.083 with four home runs and a massive 13 RBIs over the past week. As a result, BA named him the top player on their weekly Prospect Hot Sheet.
As a result of those modest expectations, his Bowman product debut was delayed until 2025 where he was one of the better secondary chases in the product. Prior to the trade deadline, Garcia’s Bowman chrome autos were selling in the more modest $35-$50 range for base autos with numbered autos such as his blue auto selling for $150. Obviously with the trade deadline less than a week ago, his hobby market hasn’t shifted that much with his base autos now selling in the $45-60 range.
Prior to the deadline, Garcia seemed to be a prospect that would be stuck in AAA as Boston’s outfield is currently sacked. Obviously if Garacia had been traded to another team he may have an easier path to the majors thus enhancing his hobby market. However shortly after the deadline, the Red Sox announced a plan to have Garcia start taking infield practice at first base opening up another path to the majors. With that pathway open in Boston, another benefit for collectors of Garcia’s cards is that by staying with the Red Sox, Garcia remained with a popular team on the rise. Overall the Password remains an intriguing prospect one on the rise for collectors and fans to monitor as we enter the stretch run of the MLB season.