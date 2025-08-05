Topps releases special Green Day collection of Garbage Pail Kids Cards
Today, Topps announced the release of a special collection of Garbage Pail Kids featuring iconic band Green Day. The pre-order period for the cards began today at 12 PM EST. The full release is scheduled for August 27.
The set, named 2024 Garbage Pail Kids Battle of the Bands - Green Day, features a 100-card base set that "dives into Green Day’s legendary history, reimagined through the twisted lens of GPK."
Among the chase cards figure to be the rare Triple Auto Tour Relic set that features tour-used memorabilia such as guitar strings and drum sticks. Additionally, American Idiot Triple Autographs are available, and even scarcer, numbered to only five. These cards will feature photo images of the band.
2024 GPK Battle of the Bands - Green Day will also include a series of inserts for collectors to chase. Among them, are American Idiot short-prints, that also feature live-action shots of the band, one of the few times in GPK's brand history has used real images. Then there's Dookie: 30 Years, an insert that pays homage to the album that started it all.
One-of-one chase cards will also be included in the set, such as an Auto Relic of each member of the band, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool, and Mike Dirnt.
The Standing Room only insert feature mock concert tickets from the band's humble beginnings through their rise to global superstardom. The 100-card base set will feature A and B variations, in keeping with GPK brand history.
This set should hold great appeal to fans of the legendary band, and those looking for a fun nostalgia trip down memory lane. At writing, the pre-order had sold out of cases, while boxes remain available.