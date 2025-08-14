Pete Alonso’s 253rd Home Run Earns Limited-Edition Topps NOW Release
Topps NOW has announced that an exciting new card is being produced to commemorate Pete Alonso’s historic feat in which he became the New York Mets’ all-time home run leader with his 253rd career home run that was hit on Tuesday August 12th. The card which reads, “Polar Power! New York Mets HR King After 253rd Longball,” captures the importance of a key moment in both Alonso’s career and in Mets franchise history.
As is the case with most Topps NOW cards, this too is only available for just 24 hours but gives both fans and collectors the opportunity to out what may one of the most sought-after cards of the 2025 Topps NOW collection.
What can collectors expect when purchasing this card? The answer is simple and here’s a breakdown. Everyone that purchases the card will receive an open-edition base card, however, the real excitement lies in the highly sought-after parallels as well as autograph redemptions which are limited to just 5 and the ultimate chase which is that of a 1/1 Autograph Relic redemption inscribed “Mets HR King!” and features a swatch of his batting glove.
In addition to the autographs collectors will also be chasing foil parallels that are numbered to fifty and lower, including a Gold Foil at /50, an Orange Foil at /25, a Black Foil at /10, a Red Foil at /5, and an ultra-rare Foil Fractor which is also a 1/1.
One thing to note is the fact that any of these premium cards can replace the base card in an order and with the odds of pulling a premium card determined by the overall production run, there’s a very good chance that both the parallels and the autographs will command top dollar on the secondary market.
So whether you’re a die-hard Mets fan, an avid card collector, or even someone who personally collects Pete Alonso cards and memorabilia, this Topps NOW card certainly offers something for everyone across those categories. Not only does this card capture Alonso’s All-Time Mets moment, it also offers collectors the opportunity to potentially own a one-of-one piece of record-breaking history.