Pete Crow-Armstrong just completed a historic season for the Chicago Cubs. Now, one of his most important rookie cards has sold for nearly $1.1 million.

The 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch Autograph sold for $1.098 million on Goldin Monday night. After 30 minutes of extended bidding and 30 total bids, the winning bid reached $900,000, with the 22% buyer’s premium bringing the final price to $1.098 million.

The one-of-one card features the MLB Debut patch from the jersey Crow-Armstrong wore during his Major League debut on Sept. 11, 2023, at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. It also carries an on-card autograph and received a PSA Gem Mint 10 grade, along with a PSA/DNA Gem Mint 10 autograph grade. The card is MLB Authenticated and MBA Silver Diamond Certified.

Crow-Armstrong Joins the 40/40 Club

The auction comes at an ideal time for Crow-Armstrong collectors.

Crow-Armstrong became just the seventh player in MLB history—and the first Chicago Cub—to record at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season when he stole his 40th base on Sept. 24.

Topps quickly commemorated the accomplishment with 2026 Topps NOW Card #712.

PCA’s 40/40 Club trading card is here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TlMQAXCQTT — Topps (@Topps) September 25, 2026

Crow-Armstrong finished the regular season with 45 home runs, 41 stolen bases, 119 runs, and 107 RBI while hitting .280. The breakout season further established the 24-year-old as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

His MLB Debut Patch captures the very beginning of that career, making the timing of its sale particularly noteworthy.

Crow-Armstrong Nearly Matches the Paul Skenes Record

Crow-Armstron came remarkably close to setting a new MLB Debut Patch record.

Paul Skenes’ one-of-one MLB Debut Patch Autograph sold for $1.1 million in March 2025, setting the high-water mark for Topps’ MLB Debut Patch program. Crow-Armstrong’s $1.098 million sale fell just $12,000 short.

Skenes isn’t the only young baseball star whose Debut Patch has commanded a major price. The one-of-one Debut Patch Autograph of Athletics slugger Nick Kurtz sold for $516,000 in January following more than four hours of extended bidding.

Cooper Flagg Takes the Debut Patch Concept to Another Level

The Crow-Armstrong auction also arrives just days after Debut Patch cards produced three extraordinary basketball sales.

Kon Knueppel’s one-of-one 2025-26 Topps Chrome NBA Debut Patch Autograph sold for $2.34 million, while Dylan Harper’s reached $2.88 million.

Then came Cooper Flagg. Flagg’s one-of-one NBA Debut Patch Autograph sold for an astonishing $8.04 million at Fanatics Collect, making it the fifth-highest sports card sale ever.

BREAKING: The Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch autograph card has officially sold in our auction for $8,040,000.



This sets the record for the most expensive Cooper Flagg card of all time, surpassing the previous record of $366,000.



The historic sale makes it the third-most… pic.twitter.com/6IdhRT1xGZ — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) September 25, 2026

The card had become one of the hobby’s biggest prizes almost immediately after it was pulled. Fanatics executives moved quickly, traveling to Rhode Island and spending two days working to secure the consignment while the card’s owner fielded interest from auction houses, private buyers, and public bounty offers.

Flagg’s sale is clearly in a different price category from Crow-Armstrong, who joins Skenes, Knueppel, and Harper in showing how quickly the Debut Patch concept has become a major part of the modern high-end card market.

Game-Worn Patches Bring a New Element to Modern Cards

The appeal is relatively simple. Unlike a traditional manufactured patch, each MLB Debut Patch was actually worn on a player’s jersey during his Major League debut before being authenticated and incorporated into a one-of-one autographed rookie card.

Other unique game-used patches are producing enormous prices as well. Shohei Ohtani’s one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman Autograph sold for $3 million, showing the demand for cards combining superstar players with unique pieces of game-used memorabilia.

Shohei Ohtani just had his FIFTH card sale of $1 million+ this year…



Before 2026, he had just two seven-figure card sales in his entire career. pic.twitter.com/hzi6oqJMJ5 — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) August 29, 2026

At $1.098 million, Crow-Armstrong’s MLB Debut Patch card fell just $12,000 short of the MLB Debut Patch record set by Skenes. It also gives collectors another indication of how the market is valuing the one-of-one cards tied to the first games of baseball’s emerging stars.

For Crow-Armstrong, the patch represents where his Major League career began. After a 45-homer, 41-steal season, that beginning looks considerably different from what it did just three years ago.