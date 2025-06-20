2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 New All Kings Cards Are A Success
Back on May 16, when we got the First Look at the debut 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 All Kings insert, it was easy to see that they would become chase cards in the new release. Springboarding off the popular All Aces insert, that has showcased baseball's best pitchers, All Kings came out swinging with a compelling checklist featuring some of the best sluggers of the sport and The Hobby. In the days since the release of the new set, we've seen All Kings cards moving in the secondary card market. Let's take a look at some of the cards and the early sales.
It comes as no surprise that Shohei Ohtani occupies pole position when it comes to All Kings cards (and pretty much any other insert for that matter) - and this debut insert gives fans and collectors a fun way to highlight Ohtani's history and success as a two-way superstar. An All Aces here, an All Kings here, certainly a good hand of Ohtani's to be holding.
Seven of the top eight All Kings insert card sales, per Card Ladder at writing, have been Shohei Ohtani cards. There have been nine sales of $1,000 or more so far, and seven of those belong to Ohtani. The other two are 1/1 Superfractor versions of the card. This Ohtani All Kings is currently listed on eBay for $760.
At writing, Card Ladder registers 4 sales of Aaron Judge's short-print All Kings insert card, ranging from $249 - $550. Current eBay listings for Judge go as low as $320.
Early All Kings card movement is another illustration of Bobby Witt Jr.'s prominent role in the modern Hobby. Eight Witt sales have been listed at writing, ranging from $300 - $475.
The debut All Kings insert in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 is short-printed, which is clearly helping drive value in early trading after release. 1-of-1 versions of the card that have sold include Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. Acuña Jr.'s leads the way at $1,500, while Alonso's fetched $1,050, and Lindor $900.
In addition to a fantastic checklist of active sluggers, 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 All Kings features some of the most beloved legends of the game. The likes of Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Mickey Mantle are there to be chased, as are modern legends like Ken Griffey Jr. and Derek Jeter also make an appearance. Griffey Jr.'s All Kings card has sold for as much as $450. Mantle has fetched $425.
Early reaction to the debut All Kings insert has been largely positive, and early sales are showing that collectors are gravitating to the design, checklist, and an insert that has an interesting place in the landscape of Topps Baseball, now alongside an All Aces insert that has performed well over the years.