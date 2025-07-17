Topps and the English Premier League Make Historic Announcement
Today, Topps and the English Premier League, the most popular domestic competition of the world's most popular sport, made official the rollout plans that are coming on the heels of Topps taking over the EPL license. The new era for Topps and the EPL will begin with the launch of 2025/26 Topps English Premier League.
We learned that there will be a three stage rollout of the debut product, beginning with a UK release on August 7. Two weeks later, the set goes international along with a retail lauch. On September 17, the Hobby box release will drop. In keeping with the greater Topps landscape, the set will feature base cards, rookies, autographs, parallels, and ultra-rare inserts. Parallels of the base set will be featured in numbered releases from /499 down to 1-of-1 cards.
This is a landmark shift in the modern history of soccer and The Hobby. Topps is back after years away as a licensee of the hugely popular English Premier League. EPL product releases in the UK will be fascinating to monitor as the shift finally starts to happen. But, just as interesting, will be Topps' attempts to capitalize on the ever-increasing growth of the English game stateside.
Topps' rollout of the 2025/26 Topps Premier League set includes the release of information regarding product tiers, and rarity. Rookie cards - always a major piece of The Hobby in North America will include the likes of teenage sensation Estêvão, who will join Club World Cup Champions Chelsea FC this year . Gold Lion cards, considered 'semi-rare' feature gold foil and the EPL lion logo and a liquid-silver finish. Pull Cards will consist of a rare chase set featuring stars. Auto cards will also be there for the chasing.