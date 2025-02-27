Injury Update on Reds' Pitchers Rhett Lowder and Andrew Abbott
Reds pitchers Andrew Abbott and Rhett Lowder are both competing for spots in the starting rotation, but both have had a slow start to spring due to nagging injuries.
MLB.com's Mark Sheldon provided an update on both pitchers on Wednesday evening.
"For the first time since returning from an illness, rotation candidate Andrew Abbott got on a mound for a side bullpen session and pitched without issue," Sheldon wrote.
The left-hander has a 3.78 ERA across 46 starts over two seasons with the Reds.
Lowder has been dealing with an elbow injury and has yet to throw off a mound this spring. The 2023 seventh-overall pick made just six starts for the Reds last season but had an impressive ERA of 1.17.
“Lowder is doing really well. He’s pleased, we’re pleased," Reds' manager Terry Francona said. "We’ll just let him go through his progression.
With Lowder having yet to throw off a mound, you have to start wondering if he will even be ready come opening day.
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article here.
