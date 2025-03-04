Do Spencer Schwellenbach Rookie Cards Offer Opportunity?
We're continuing our coverage of the 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 rookie checklist today, with a look at Atlanta Braves 24-year old pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach.
While the checklist lacks true superstar ace potential, Schwellenbach is one of the most highly featured pitchers in this year's Series 1. The Braves hurler appears in base, parallels, Golden Mirror Image Variation, 1990 Topps Baseball inserts including Autos, Baseball Stars Autos, and Flagship Real One Autos.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Introducing Jacob Wilson Rookie Cards
Schwellenbach was effective in a Spring Training start against the New York Yankees on Sunday, throwing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed. The buzz around the starter has been building. In mid-January, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named Schwellenbach the team's potential breakout star. A spot in the rotation to star the season is assured, and Schwellenbach should get plenty of opportunity to nail down a big job with one of baseball's best teams. If he can take a step forward, there's every chance this youngster will get plenty of shine, even finding his way into some huge spots down the stretch and into October.
The right-hander from Saginaw, Michigan had a solid 2024 campaign, starting 21 games. He went 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 127 Ks in 123 IP, 23 BB, and 2.7 WAR. There were a few reasons the Braves moved on from Max Fried and Charlie Morton, but front and center is the notion that Spencer Schwellenbach is ready to move up in Atlanta's rotation.
Schwellenbach's 2025 Series 1 cards are not commanding top rookie tier money in early trading, and certainly lag behind higher profile rookies like Dylan Crews and James Wood. His prices compare more to the likes of Coby Mayo and Jacob Wilson, which was to be expected, but both those rookies have hit higher heights so far. At writing, the top Schwellenbach 2025 Series 1 sale per Card Ladder comes in at $250 for a 1990 Topps Baseball auto numbered to 25. A red foil RC numbered to 5 sold for 249.99 on February 20. The market feels steady but unspectacular so far when it comes to the Atlanta right-hander.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: James Wood Rookie Cards Are Here
Bowman's 1st Bowman's picked up per Card Ladder, with 11 sales ranging from $110 - $485 over the last eight days, compared to 5 sales ranging from $101-$165 the eight days previous. Still, it feels like there could be room to grow. Per Card Ladder, his most expensive 1st Bowman, and only four digit sale, is his 2021 Bowman Chrome Draft Auto Red Refractor numbered to 5, that went for $2,300 in September of last year. Again, Schwellenbach's Bowman market seems to have been more active this week, and despite the small sample size, it's worth monitoring if he continues to excel in Spring Training and beyond.