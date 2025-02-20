2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Brooks Lee Rookie Cards Debut
Brooks Lee, a shortstop ranked #18 in MLB Pipeline's loaded Top 100 2024 prospect list, makes his flagship debut in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. Debuting last week, the 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 release includes exciting rookies like Dylan Crews and James Wood, as well as Jacob Wilson and Coby Mayo.
Along with that quartet of well-regarded rookie prospects, Lee is one of the most highly-featured rookies in this year's Series 1 release. The 24-year old appears in base, parallels, image variations, inserts, autos, and relics. Lee is included in this year's popular Player Number Variation insert, but with a number of 72, his will be one of the least scarce among the offering. Lee's addition to the 1990 Topps Baseball commemorative insert, including autos should excite those ready to get in on the ground floor with this intriguing shortstop prospect.
Scouting grades (MLB.com) : Hit: 65 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60
A week after release, the top Brooks Lee sale, per Card Ladder, comes in at $210 for a Gold /50 auto. A Flagship Real One Auto /25 sold for $200.
Brooks Lee's 1990 Topps Baseball Autos really jump out of the hand. The Auto RC pictured above sold for $75. The Auto /199 pictured below sold for $78 on February 17.
SSP Golden Mirror Photo Variation cards have proven to be quite popular during the first week after the release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. Card Ladder has recorded six sales of Lee's so far, ranging from $99 - $130. For comparison, fellow rookie James Wood has had two Golden Mirror Photo Variation cards sell, one for $250 and one for $700.
It's unclear if Lee will end up starting somewhere in the Twins infield, but he'll certainly be in the mix. When asked about his confidence heading into the season, Lee said, "I know I can be better than what I showed last year," Lee said. "Usually, the second time around is when I really start to put up some good numbers, so I'm excited to see that happen." Lee grades as an excellent hitter, and collectors will be interested to see if the small sample of big league action last season helps Lee hit the ground running this time round.