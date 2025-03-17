2025 Topps Series One Dylan Crews and James Wood Updates
Much has been made of Dylan Crews and James Wood, the pair of highly-touted prospects the Washington Nationals hope will bring the organization back to the top of the National League. We took a look at the array of intriguing rookie cards from both Crews and Wood shortly after the release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. Now that the regular season is just a couple of weeks away, let's take the chance to check in on these top prospects, how they've fared so far, and how their card markets are holding up.
Dylan Crews has appeared in 13 Spring Training games at writing, batting an impressive .306 to go along with an OBP of .419. 11 hits, 4 RBI, 3 SB, and 7 BB. While Crews has shown the ability to hit to all fields, there has been a lack of power that would have to go down as the primary concern so far. Crews is slugging only .361, with an OPS of .780. He still projects to be a phenomenal defensive player, but the power at the plate does not seem to have made real strides as of yet.
Luckily for Washington, they have two bites at the phenom cherry, and if it's power you're looking for in the nation's capital this year, James Wood looks like he can provide it. In 10 Spring Training games, Wood has launched 4 homers, to go with 9 RBI. Batting average? .379. OBP? .455. OPS? 1.386. The young slugger leads the Nationals in home runs, RBI and OPS so far this spring. Wood has shown power to all fields, including launching a 3-run homer to opposite field last Thursday. With these two prospects showing poise and production, along with 2024 All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, it's clear that the future at the top of the order in Washington is bright.
Unsurprisingly, these two prospects remain the most valuable in early 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 trading. Both have multiple four-figure sales on the secondary market. At writing, Wood's top sale is $1,721 for his Flagship Real One Auto /10. More recently, a March 8 sale of a Wood Topps Baseball Series 1 Auto /10 sold for $1,426. Wood's 1/1 1990 Topps Baseball Auto has been pulled, and is currently listed on Ebay for $3,500. Wood 2025 Topps Series 1 autos are currently listed on Ebay priced $20 and up.
Dylan Crews has the top 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 rookie card sale listed on Card Ladder at writing. A 1990 Topps Baseball Auto /5 sold for $1,899 on February 24. A recent March 13 sale of a Major League Materials Auto Relic 1/1 sold for $1,700. The lowest-price Crews 2025 Series 1 auto currently listed on Ebay is $10.27, but from there, autos are listed for $25 and up.
There have also been a couple of big sales of earlier Crews and Wood cards of late. March 16 saw the sale of a 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Gold Refractor RC /50 PSA 10 for $3,179. A /25 auto orange refractor of the same card sold for $4,835 in late February. As to Wood, since March 15 alone, there have been four sales of his 2022 Bowman cards ranging from $2,250 - $5,150. The top sale of $5,150 was on March 16, for Wood's 2022 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Auto /25.
Crews/Wood dual autos can also be found in 2025 Topps Series 1, and have fetched four-figures on three separate occasions per Card Ladder. The top sale of a Crews/Wood dual auto is, at writing, is $1,383 for a Major League Materials Dual Auto Relic /25.
Crews will open the season as the second-favorite to take home NL ROY honors, and it seems like there's every possibility that Wood could put up very impressive power numbers in his first full season. The market for these two rookies has been solid, and their Spring Training performance has only helped.