3 Essential Tarik Skubal Rookie Cards As He Dominates
When it comes to Major League Baseball, pitchers come a dime a dozen, but great pitching talent comes few and far between. With that said, there’s no doubt that one of the most electric arms in today’s game is that of Tarik Skubal and his meteoric rise has certainly put the collectibles community on watch. With that said, there are three of his cards that stand out as must-haves, each offering a different level of accessibility and long-term potential.
The 2021 Topps Baseball Tarik Skubal Rookie Card (Card #92) is considered by many throughout the hobby to be his flagship rookie card and serves as an essential card for any modern baseball collection, especially those that have a focus on cards from the 2020s. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1.50-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $44.
The second of these cards is the 2021 Topps Chrome Tarik Skubal Base Rookie (Card No. 103) which offers collectors a great mid-level entry point especially if they’re looking for a sharp looking card that captures Skubal during one of the earliest points of his Major League career. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $2-$4 while its PSA 10 counterpart has sold for an average of $32.
The last of these cards is the 2021 Topps Finest Autograph Tarik Skubal (#FA-TSK), a true grail card for Skubal collectors especially since it’s an autograph from a product that generally doesn’t break the proverbial bank for many collectors. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for an average of $85 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for an average of $275.
There’s no doubt that Skubal’s 2024 pitching dominance isn’t just a flash in the pan as there’s a very good chance we could see Skubul contending for both the AL Cy Young Award as well as the (pitching) Triple Crown. If in fact he does find himself contending, the values of these cards could very well continue to catapult even higher.