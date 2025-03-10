Collectibles On SI

Arch Manning Cards Fetch Texas Size Prices

Jeff Howe

Arch Manning's black one-of-one parallel from his Panini Throwback release sold for over $100,000. Proceeds from the sale went to charity.
Arch Manning's black one-of-one parallel from his Panini Throwback release sold for over $100,000. Proceeds from the sale went to charity. / Image courtesy of Panini
Arch Manning has only started two games at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. Nevertheless, the hype surrounding the rising redshirt sophomore is palpable, even with the 2025 season still months away. Much of this is due to the fact that Arch is next up in the Manning quarterbacking line of succession, which includes his grandfather, Archie, and Super Bowl-winning uncles, Hall of Famer Peyton and Eli.

The Manning buzz has bled into the sports card market. A Panini-exclusive athlete, Manning’s 2012 Prizm Throwback black one-of-one fetched more than $102,000 in a charity action in 2023.

No other Manning cards have gone for five figures or more based on Card Ladder’s confirmed sales history. Still, the hypothetical No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if he were eligible, several of Manning’s low-numbered Panini releases have commanded impressive dollar figures for a quarterback with only one start in the SEC under his belt.

According to Card Ladder, the five highest sales for a Manning card are dominated by his releases through Panini’s line of collegiate collectibles.

1. 2023 Panini National Sports Collectors Convention Rated Prospect

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns football
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) takes a break during practice on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Dec. 27, 2024, ahead of the second round playoff game against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Card: #AM, Black, 1/1
Price: $9,600


The card, graded a Mint 9 by PSA, has two confirmed Card Ladder sales. The best and most recent sale saw the card go for $9,600 in an eBay auction on Nov. 26, 2024. The card features Manning in a black (non-contact) Texas practice jersey during the Longhorns’ spring game in 2023.

Manning turned heads during his second spring with the Longhorns. In the 2024 spring game, Manning unofficially completed 19 of 26 pass attempts for 355 yards and three touchdowns on a day when football fans across the country got their first extended look at the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product.

2. 2023 Panini National Treasures Collegiate Silhouette Signatures

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns football quarterback =
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Card: #SS-AM, Emerald, 5/5
Price: $9,000

Manning had his breakout game last season on Sept. 14, coming into the game after Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique injury in the first half against UTSA. Manning threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns on a 9-of-12 night throwing the football and ran for a 67-yard touchdown in a 56-14 rout for the No. 1-ranked Longhorns.

The next day, Manning’s emerald Silhouette Signatures patch auto from National Treasures Collegiate sold on eBay. The confirmed sale was for $9,000 as a best offer.

3. 2023 Panini Flawless Collegiate Team Logo Signatures

Arch Manning Texas Longhorns football quarterback
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manning and the Texas Longhorns were preparing to face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 23, 2023. That’s the day Manning’s ruby parallel, serial numbered to 20, from the Team Logo Signatures found in Panini’s Flawless Collegiate product sold for $8,288.57 at auction.

One month before the sale, on Nov. 24, Manning made his collegiate debut in his team’s 57-7 win over Texas Tech. Manning went 2-for-5 passing for 30 yards and rushed for seven yards on three carries in the victory over the Red Raiders.

4. 2023 Prizm Throwback

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns football quarterback
Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) signals first down in the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Card: #PTAM, Gold
Price: $7,100

Manning threw for 325 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in his SEC debut, leading No. 1 Texas to a 35-13 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28, 2024. One week later, on Oct. 5, the second-highest selling card from Manning’s Prizm Throwback release sold in an eBay auction for $7,100.

Only 10 of the gold parallels were printed by Panini; this specific card earned a Gem Mint 10 grade from PSA. As of press time, four copies of the gold parallel had been graded a PSA 10.

5. 2023 Panini Flawless Collegiate Team Logo Signatures

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns football quarterback
Apr 15, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) signs autographs for fans before the Texas Spring Game at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Card: #TLS-AMA, Platinum, 1/1
Price: $7,074.78

The first of two cards from the Team Logo Signatures autograph set out of Flawless Collegiate, Manning’s debut in arguably Panini’s highest of high-end releases went for more than $7,000 when the bidding at Goldin Auctions closed.

The platinum parallel is a one-of-one autographed card from Manning and features the iconic Texas Longhorn steer logo. Manning has worn the logo on the side of his helmet through two seasons backing up Ewers (a projected early-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) throwing for 969 yards and nine touchdowns in limited action.

Jeff Howe
JEFF HOWE

Jeff Howe is a sports writer with over two decades of professional experience contributing to ESPN.com, Rivals.com and the Sporting News, among other publications. He currently reports on the Texas Longhorns for “On Texas Football” after covering the Longhorns for 247Sports and CBS Sports. His hobby journey started when he was 6 years old, hanging out at his dad’s card shop and collecting cards alongside his two brothers.

