Konnor Griffin’s Essential Cards
The halfway point of the Major League and Minor League baseball seasons recently passed. So far, fans and collectors have gotten extended looks at MLB stars and hyped prospects that have established themselves throughout the spring and into summer. One prospect that has truly stood out is Pirates 2024 first round draft pick Konnor Griffin.
For those unaware, Konnor Griffin was drafted ninth overall by the Pirates in the 2024 MLB Draft with his Bowman First autographs being available in Bowman Draft of that year. Prior to the draft, Griffin was considered one of the top prep prospects in a draft dominated by established college players such as Jac Caglionone, Travis Banzana, and JJ Wetherholt. Although not considered for the top pick, most prospect evaluators felt that his ceiling was as high as any player taken in the top 10. Griffin was considered a superb athlete with the ability to have plus power, plus speed, and be a plus defender either at shortstop or center field. The biggest question was whether Griffin would hit consistently enough, however, he so far has answered that question with a resounding yes. Currently, Griffin is slashing .338/.396/.536 with nine home runs. As a result of that hot start, Griffin is rising up prospecting rankings. He currently sits at 25 on BA’s top 100 and has the possibility of cracking the top 10 by the end of the season.
From a hobby perspective, Griffin has seen a rise in sales to go along with his rise in the prospect rankings. Recent sales from 130Point show a robust market for Griffin with a blue wave PSA 10 selling for just shy of $1000. Raw refractor autos have also been selling strong, with one being sold for $450. This was an impressive jump from when Bowman Draft released as the card was selling for $200-250 at that time. If certain collectors were lucky enough to have invested in Griffin first autos, they are certainly seeing returns on their investment. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Griffin’s market continued to rise as the season went on.