PSA Announces On-Site Grading Prices for the National
Announced via their social media channels, PSA CEO Ryan Hoge unveiled timelines and prices of on-site grading at this year's National Sports Collectors Convention (a.k.a. The National) in Chicago.
In the video posted to X, Hoge spoke about two of the options PSA will be offering. The first, the most expedited, will cost collectors $150 per card. But, PSA said you'll have your card back in your hand before the end of the convention. Drop off and get it back, graded and authenticated, before you leave.
The second option Hoge mentioned is closer to their regular pricing and timelines, but it gives a person the opportunity to personally hand the card to a PSA representative.
PSA has created a National grading rate page that breaks down eight of the on-site grading options, starting with the $149 level of service. Pricing goes all the way up to $9,999 for a ridiculously fast four hour turnaround, based on deadline submissions they have listed.
While a little steep on the price tag (even at the $149 service level), if there was a venue or an event for PSA to offer same day service, it would be the National. Thousands of buyers, sellers, and collectors there for the opportunity to buy a card at one table, and have it graded before you even leave for the day.
While the average collector won't be able to take advantage of the four hour turnaround level (very few cards that exist would be valuable enough for this service level), there will be takers at the $149, especially if they find a grail of theirs that they want graded, slabbed, and protected.