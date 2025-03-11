Texas Rangers Phenom Sebastian Walcott and Key Cards
As we continue our look at 2025 MLB Spring Training, we turn our attention to Texas Rangers phenom Sebastian Walcott. Ranked #17 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, the 18-year old shortstop has been the talk of Spring Training for the AL West club. Walcott had 4 hits in 9 at-bats, with a home run and three RBI before being sent back to Minor League camp. He's impressed the organization, and is starting to be described in ways that really starts to get the attention of collectors.
Per a March 9 article on Si.com, Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young said, "I see him, it's just hard to believe that he just 18 years old,” Young said. “I was a high school senior [at that age]...The growth he's made in a year, the strides he's taken, it's so impressive to see. It's not normal. [He's] just great a player who continues to get better, because he's got the physical skill set and he's also the mental approach as well, which is going to help him realize his full potential.”
Scouting grades (per MLB.com): Hit: 50 | Power: 65 | Run: 55 | Arm: 70 | Field: 50 | Overall: 60
MLB Pipeline's scouting report says, "The right-handed hitter has thrived against significantly older competition in his first two years as a pro, displaying exceptional bat speed and the ability to produce elite exit velocities for his age. He has no trouble driving balls in the air to his pull side, creates plenty of leverage with his still-projectable 6-foot-4 frame and earns top-of-the-scale grades for his raw power from some evaluators."
Walcott's Bowman cards have fetched some solid prices since his 1st Bowman was released in 2023 Bowman Chrome. The top 1st Bowman sale per Card Ladder, at writing, is $2,450 for a 2023 Bowman Chrome Baseball Red Refractor /5. A Bowman Chrome Sapphire /5 is currently listed for $7,500 on Ebay. Plenty of Walcott early autos from Bowman, Panini, and Leaf can be found at all price points. In terms of Walcott Bowman's in particular, his 1st Bowman autos are listed on Ebay at $160 and up.
The top 9 Walcott sales per Card Ladder are all from 2024 sets, ranging from $2,500-$9,500. The most recent sale in this range is a 2024 Bowman Chrome Auto /150 PSA 10 that sold for $2,991 on Feburary 24, 2025. Only 10 days earlier, another PSA 10 of the card sold for only $1,799. On December 26 of last year, one such card sold for only $1,000. A similar uptick can be seen with Walcott's 2024 Bowman Chrome Orange Shimmer Auto /25. March 10 saw a $2,282 sale for a PSA 10. The same grade and card sold for only $1,450 on January 5 of this year.
Walcott's potential is tantalizing, and it seems clear that Rangers brass is impressed so far. His market is certainly one to watch for medium to long term prospecting collectors. Will things quiet down once the hype of his Spring Training efforts fade into the regular season? Or will he continue to get shine as he rises through the Texas organization?